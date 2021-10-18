Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of students line St Andrews streets for traditional Raisin Monday foam fight

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 18 2021, 3.07pm Updated: October 18 2021, 3.08pm
Students enjoying the Raisin Monday foam fight.

Hundreds of students have taken to the streets of St Andrews for the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight.

It was a welcome return for the event, which has not been held since 2019 due to Covid-19.

Students at St Andrews
St Andrews students enjoy Raisin Monday.
Students
St Andrews University students.

The fight stems from the tradition of new students giving a pound of raisins to their academic “parents” – older students who have agreed to be mentors – to say thank you for welcoming them to the university.

Students at St Andrews.
Students enjoying Raisin Monday.

It forms part of Raisin Weekend celebration including games and prank-playing.

Ahead of the festivities, students were asked not to put additional strain on the NHS as services are facing “extreme pressure”.

Students at the university.
St Andrews students enjoying the festivities.

A letter sent by Professor Clare Peddie, vice-principal of education, asked students to keep behaviour “responsible and considerate” and asks that they are “mindful of the extreme strains under which our NHS and first responders continue to operate due to the continuing pandemic.”

Raisin Monday
Raisin weekend 2021.

