Hundreds of students line St Andrews streets for traditional Raisin Monday foam fight

Hundreds of students have taken to the streets of St Andrews for the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight.

It was a welcome return for the event, which has not been held since 2019 due to Covid-19.

The fight stems from the tradition of new students giving a pound of raisins to their academic “parents” – older students who have agreed to be mentors – to say thank you for welcoming them to the university.

Almost a thousand students gathered at the University of St Andrews to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight today for the first time in two years due to Covid restrictions.#noplacelikefoam pic.twitter.com/3CyfMUETdz — University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) October 18, 2021

It forms part of Raisin Weekend celebration including games and prank-playing.

Ahead of the festivities, students were asked not to put additional strain on the NHS as services are facing “extreme pressure”.

A letter sent by Professor Clare Peddie, vice-principal of education, asked students to keep behaviour “responsible and considerate” and asks that they are “mindful of the extreme strains under which our NHS and first responders continue to operate due to the continuing pandemic.”