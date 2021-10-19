Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘It feels like nobody cares, as if we are a burden’: Fife man speaks out as social care crisis deepens

By Cara Forrester
October 19 2021, 4.30pm
Mr Park said it feels like nobody cares.

Cutbacks to care at home packages in Fife are hitting the most vulnerable and making them feel like a burden.”

As Fife’s social care crisis deepens, Guardbridge man David Park said it feel like “nobody cares.”

Mr Park has left-side paralysis, relies on his wheelchair and is housebound because of a stroke.

He recently had his care at home visits reduced and spoke out again this week following news many others in the Kingdom will be affected by disruption to services.

Mr Park has had his service reduced.

Fife Council admits there may be times when no carers are available to visit people who rely on Care at Home packages.

They say they’ve had to change to cope with the “challenging situation” and letters have been sent to those affected.

‘Pandemic is just an excuse’

After having his service reduced, Mr Park sympathised with how others will be feeling, saying: “I think it’s disgusting, there will be folk out there who don’t know what to do.

“I’m fed up of this excuse of the pandemic and it’s the money.

It makes you feel as if they don’t want anything to do with you – that you’re a burden.

“They should try sitting in this wheelchair all day. It makes you feel as if they don’t want anything to do with you, like you’re a burden.

Letters have been sent out to others.

“Someone needs to be held accountable. There will be worried people thinking, what’s going to happen tonight, what’s going to happen tomorrow?

“Nobody is prepared to give them a proper answer.”

What will change for current patients?

In a letter sent out last week, Cindy Graham, Service Manager, says many Fifers face a reduced service.

Some people may not receive care, or may not receive it from their usual carer or one who was expected.

Ms Graham says priority must be given to those living alone with little or no access to alternatives. She blames increased hospital admissions, increased number of people needing care packages when leaving hospital and staffing pressures.

  • The letter sent out by Fife Council.

Lynne Garvey, Head of Community Care Service, Fife Health & Social Care Partnership says Covid-19 continues to impact.

But, she stresses ensuring the most vulnerable have the care they need is a priority.

“It may not always be possible for visits to be carried out by usual carers and the timings of visits may vary. We apologise, and appreciate the support and patience from those receiving care at home services.”

There’s a recruitment drive in place and work with other organisations and private providers to meet the care needs, she adds.

‘Knock-on impact’

Fife MSP Alex Rowley is calling on council Chief Executive Steve Grimmond for full transparency of the scale of the issue.

He said cutbacks are not the answer, adding: “As well as frightening current service users with these letters, the failure to meet the demand for care services will have a knock-on impact.

Alex Rowley MSP.

“We are heading into winter, it would seem, with health and social care services in crisis.

“And no visible plan to address these issues other than to cut the service to those who already receive it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]