Concern as Anstruther library’s opening hours cut as Covid restrictions continue

A Fife community says it’s been left on the shelf after its only library fell victim to ongoing Covid restrictions.

While libraries across the region have largely returned to normal opening hours, the one at Waid Academy in Anstruther is only available for two hours each Friday.

Fife Council doesn’t want the public mixing with school pupils.

And it says a risk assessment found a reduction in hours was the only way to keep youngsters safe.

But the new Windmill Library in Kirkcaldy is back operating five-days-a-week, despite a similar set up with Viewforth High School.

Anstruther locals fear the prolonged closure could become permanent.

And they are now protesting the loss of a well-used community hub.

Mum-of-two Vicky Guigou said Anstruther library was the last in Fife to reopen and the only one to have its opening times slashed.

“It was well used and it’s a huge loss to the community,” she said.

Bookbugs and community cafe at Anstruther library have stopped

During the October holidays the library has been open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm.

But from next week, people will only be able to access it from 2-4pm on Fridays.

Vicky said it left families with nowhere to go with young children.

“That’s where we used to go with babies and toddlers,” she said.

“It ran Bookbug sessions and we had a community cafe there, which is also shut.

“People went in for a cup of coffee and now we don’t have that either.”

Vicky was a frequent visitor with her seven-year-old daughter and 17-month-old son.

And she is one of several people upset by the loss of services.

“The whole town is missing out and we’re thinking of setting up a consultation to see what people think,” she said.

“We can’t just sit and wait until Covid goes away.”

Libraries ‘essential’ for families and children

The community has the backing of Waid Academy’s former principal teacher of English, Glenn Jones.

He said libraries were essential to the development of the enjoyment of reading among children.

“Without free access to books in Thurso Library in the 1950s, I would not have developed a love of reading or set out on the path that took me into English teaching, school management, examining and consultancy over a 45-year career,” he said.

“Libraries have moved on since the 1950s and are now a focus for families and community cohesion.

“But they are still the starting point for many parents to share reading with their children.”

Mr Jones said the community would not be in this position if Anstruther library had not been moved to Waid when the new school opened in 2017.

We understand that the library is an important community asset,” Diarmuid Cotter, Fife Council.

Prior to that the public access Murray Library was located on Shore Street, Anstruther, while Waid Academy had a well-stocked library of its own.

“Library services for the communities around Anstruther have been progressively reduced, culminating in the cost-saving combination of the two libraries,” Mr Jones said.

Diarmuid Cotter, Fife Council’s head of customer service, said the decision on hours followed a Covid risk assessment combined with staffing issues.

“We understand that the library is an important community asset and we’ll be reassessing the opening hours after the October break,” he said.