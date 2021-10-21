Santa’s sleigh and reindeer confirmed for Dunfermline Christmas festivities

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa will pay a visit to Dunfermline next month to kick-start the festive season.

He and his reindeer will lead a parade to the City Chambers on November 21, to switch on the Christmas lights, marking the beginning of Fife Council’s celebrations.

Locals are encouraged to visit town centre and get involved with the festivities.

The festive season will be kicking off on Sunday November 21 with a series of family-friendly events to welcome Christmas time in Dunfermline.

Sunday fun day

The Dunfermline Rotary Club’s annual “Santa Dash” will start off the day of festive fun.

Dressed-up locals will sprint through the town centre, with the race starting at Marks and Spencer and finishing at the Louise Carnegie Gates.

Residents will dash onward for a 5km run through Pittencrieff Park.

Kingdom FM will broadcast from their Roadshow trailer from 2pm to cover the Santa Dash. They will be entertaining the crowds along the High Street until 5.30pm.

Finally, Santa will be in his sleigh with the reindeer for their first parade through the town centre at 4.30pm.

They will travel from East Port along the High Street right down to the Pittencrieff Park gates, so all of Dunfermline’s youngsters get the chance to see him.

Afterwards, all of the town locals are invited to the traditional gathering at the City Chambers for the countdown to the Christmas lights switching on at 5pm.

From the first floor balcony, Provost Jim Leishman and Councillor Helen Law will flip the switch for this year’s beautiful lights display, marking the start of the festive season in the Fife town.

‘Surprise guests with Santa’

Provost Jim Leishman said: “It’s really important that we make this a family friendly, exciting event for the children.

“Being able to bring the Cairngorm Reindeer and Santa’s Sleigh here for the first time after many years will bring much needed excitement to the evening.

“We’re all children at heart, and this will be an occasion for everyone to come and enjoy.”

Helen Law added: “Life may not have returned to normal, and it would be difficult to arrange the big parade we would have liked, but I know the children will be excited to see Santa with his reindeer and sleigh.

“There may even be some surprise guests with Santa.

“I’d like to thank the Rotary Club and Kingdom FM for their support in making this an enjoyable occasion.

Support local businesses

“I would also thank Blacherre who light up our town with a great display of Christmas lights year on year.

“We need to continue to support our Dunfermline town centre businesses, now more than ever. So, enjoy the festivities and celebrate all that Dunfermline has to offer.”

To facilitate the parade, the High Street, Bridge Street and Abbot Street will all be closed to traffic from noon until 6.30pm.