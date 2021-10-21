Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Santa’s sleigh and reindeer confirmed for Dunfermline Christmas festivities

By Katy Scott
October 21 2021, 3.33pm Updated: October 21 2021, 3.35pm
The countdown to Christmas begins on Sunday November 21.

Santa will pay a visit to Dunfermline next month to kick-start the festive season.

He and his reindeer will lead a parade to the City Chambers on November 21, to switch on the Christmas lights, marking the beginning of Fife Council’s celebrations.

Locals are encouraged to visit town centre and get involved with the festivities.

The festive season will be kicking off on Sunday November 21 with a series of family-friendly events to welcome Christmas time in Dunfermline.

Sunday fun day

The Dunfermline Rotary Club’s annual “Santa Dash” will start off the day of festive fun.

Dressed-up locals will sprint through the town centre, with the race starting at Marks and Spencer and finishing at the Louise Carnegie Gates.

Residents will dash onward for a 5km run through Pittencrieff Park.

Kingdom FM will broadcast from their Roadshow trailer from 2pm to cover the Santa Dash. They will be entertaining the crowds along the High Street until 5.30pm.

dunfermline christmas
Locals are invited to the annual lights switch on.

Finally, Santa will be in his sleigh with the reindeer for their first parade through the town centre at 4.30pm.

They will travel from East Port along the High Street right down to the Pittencrieff Park gates, so all of Dunfermline’s youngsters get the chance to see him.

Afterwards, all of the town locals are invited to the traditional gathering at the City Chambers for the countdown to the Christmas lights switching on at 5pm.

From the first floor balcony, Provost Jim Leishman and Councillor Helen Law will flip the switch for this year’s beautiful lights display, marking the start of the festive season in the Fife town.

‘Surprise guests with Santa’

Provost Jim Leishman said: “It’s really important that we make this a family friendly, exciting event for the children.

“Being able to bring the Cairngorm Reindeer and Santa’s Sleigh here for the first time after many years will bring much needed excitement to the evening.

“We’re all children at heart, and this will be an occasion for everyone to come and enjoy.”

dunfermline christmas
The High Street will be closed in the afternoon for the parade.

Helen Law added: “Life may not have returned to normal, and it would be difficult to arrange the big parade we would have liked, but I know the children will be excited to see Santa with his reindeer and sleigh.

“There may even be some surprise guests with Santa.

“I’d like to thank the Rotary Club and Kingdom FM for their support in making this an enjoyable occasion.

Support local businesses

“I would also thank Blacherre who light up our town with a great display of Christmas lights year on year.

“We need to continue to support our Dunfermline town centre businesses, now more than ever. So, enjoy the festivities and celebrate all that Dunfermline has to offer.”

To facilitate the parade, the High Street, Bridge Street and Abbot Street will all be closed to traffic from noon until 6.30pm.

