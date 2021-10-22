All lanes reopened after crash on M90 near Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

The M90 was partially blocked near Dunfermline for over two hours on Friday morning following a crash.

Traffic was delayed on the southbound slip road from the motorway on to the A92 due to the collision, which happened at around 9.15am.

The road was eventually cleared just after 11.30am. It’s not known if there are any injuries.

✅CLEAR ⌚️11:38 #M90 All lanes now running on the #M90 S/B J2 offslip following an earlier accident👍 Traffic coping well in the area #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 22, 2021

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.