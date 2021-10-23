‘It was so surreal’: Kirkcaldy man stunned after drunk stranger wanders into his home

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Kirkcaldy man was left stunned on Saturday morning after a drunk stranger wandered into his home during broad daylight.

Euan Robertson, who lives on James Grove, describes the experience of having someone completely unknown stumble into his house as unreal.

The stranger – dressed in all black and sporting a beard – let himself into the 53-year-old’s home at around 10am on Saturday morning.

‘I wondered what was going on’

Euan was sitting in his kitchen when the incident took place.

He said: “I had just gotten back from walking the dog and I was in the kitchen, just having a coffee or something.

“I heard him give a bark and I wondered what was going on.

“I heard the post box go too so I thought it was maybe the post – or that my daughter had forgotten her keys.

“I went up to go and see but when I got up this guy was already standing in the doorway.

“I’m not sure how he got in, I live in a block with a door but sometimes it shuts and sometimes it doesn’t.”

‘I didn’t really feel threatened’

The homeowner claims he was shocked by the intruder – but not particularly intimidated.

He said: “My first thought was that he might have a knife and I wasn’t sure what to do.

“I didn’t really feel threatened, I’m quite tall and there wasn’t very much of him so I thought that if anything happened I could probably tackle him, but I soon realised I wouldn’t need to.

It was really a strange one.” Euan Robertson

“He just turned around and mumbled something then started walking away.

“I don’t know if he was drunk or stoned or whatever, but he just walked away.”

Luckily, Euan was able to usher the man out of his flat and back down the stairs.

He added: “It was so surreal.

“When he came in I just stood there in disbelief and sort of said ‘who are you?'”

“It was really a strange one.”