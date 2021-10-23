Police appeal after two kittens and cat die in Methil fire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information following the death of two kittens and a cat in a fire in Methil.

The fire, which broke out at a flat on Keir Hardie Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, is being treated as wilful.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman is known to have left the flat at 8pm on Friday, with the property being unoccupied since.

Officers are now asking anyone with information on the cause of the blaze to come forward.

Loss of pets ‘extremely distressing’ for owner

Detective Sergeant Clark Forrest, of Levenmouth CID, said: “Thankfully there were no injuries to anyone within the block of flats but the damage to the property and loss of the woman’s kittens and cat has been extremely distressing for her.

“We’re still trying to establish the full circumstances so I’m appealing to anyone who has any relevant information or witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of Saturday morning, or perhaps the days leading up to the incident, to contact us.”

Those with information on the crime have been asked to call 101 and quote 0714 of October 23.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.