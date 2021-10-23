Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal after two kittens and cat die in Methil fire

By Matteo Bell
October 23 2021, 3.16pm Updated: October 23 2021, 4.13pm
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two kittens and a cat die in Methil fire Picture shows; Keir Hardie Street, Methil. Methil, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 23/10/2021

Police are appealing for information following the death of two kittens and a cat in a fire in Methil.

The fire, which broke out at a flat on Keir Hardie Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, is being treated as wilful.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman is known to have left the flat at 8pm on Friday, with the property being unoccupied since.

Officers are now asking anyone with information on the cause of the blaze to come forward.

Loss of pets ‘extremely distressing’ for owner

Detective Sergeant Clark Forrest, of Levenmouth CID, said: “Thankfully there were no injuries to anyone within the block of flats but the damage to the property and loss of the woman’s kittens and cat has been extremely distressing for her.

“We’re still trying to establish the full circumstances so I’m appealing to anyone who has any relevant information or witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of Saturday morning, or perhaps the days leading up to the incident, to contact us.”

Those with information on the crime have been asked to call 101 and quote 0714 of October 23.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.

Fife family left distraught by deliberate killing of pet cat

