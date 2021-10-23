Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife bus crashes into wall as driver reportedly falls ill at wheel

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 23 2021, 3.25pm Updated: October 23 2021, 4.53pm
Emergency services were called to an incident in Markinch on Saturday when a bus crashed into a wall.

The incident happened in the town’s Betson Street.

There are unconfirmed reports that the driver took ill at the wheel.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a bus crashing into a wall on Betson Street, Markinch, around 1.15pm.

“The driver was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service and recovery has been arranged.”

At this stage, there is no information about any other  casualties and the condition of the driver is unknown.

The scene of the incident in Methil.

One eyewitness said: “I heard a loud noise and when I ran down the street to take a look I saw a bus had crashed into the wall of a house.

“I heard that the driver had taken unwell. I just hope the driver as well as the passengers, along with anyone who may have been beside the wall at the time, are all OK.

“This is a really frightening thing to have happened.”

