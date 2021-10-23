Fife bus crashes into wall as driver reportedly falls ill at wheel

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Markinch on Saturday when a bus crashed into a wall.

The incident happened in the town’s Betson Street.

There are unconfirmed reports that the driver took ill at the wheel.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a bus crashing into a wall on Betson Street, Markinch, around 1.15pm.

“The driver was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service and recovery has been arranged.”

At this stage, there is no information about any other casualties and the condition of the driver is unknown.

One eyewitness said: “I heard a loud noise and when I ran down the street to take a look I saw a bus had crashed into the wall of a house.

“I heard that the driver had taken unwell. I just hope the driver as well as the passengers, along with anyone who may have been beside the wall at the time, are all OK.

“This is a really frightening thing to have happened.”