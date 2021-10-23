Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Nightmare on Linwood Drive: Leven Halloween House with 12ft skeleton becomes a spooky attraction

By Claire Warrender
October 23 2021, 4.48pm Updated: October 23 2021, 4.55pm

A Leven Halloween house is haunting crowds with its spooky display of horror film characters and a 12ft skeleton.

Vicky Bell has transformed the garden of her two-storey home into a spooktacular display of ghosts, ghouls and witches.

Freddy Krueger welcomes people to the Leven Halloween house.

And people are travelling from miles around to catch a glimpse of the spine-chilling light and sound show.

A home-made model of Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger sits alongside a version of Michael Myres from the slasher movie Halloween.

Meanwhile, a host of singing pumpkins, a steaming cauldron and a trio of witches add to the scarefest.

The Jack-in-the-box gives jump scares.

And a six-foot Jack-in-the-box that pops up is only overshadowed by the skeleton.

But perhaps the most jaw-dropping aspect of the Leven Halloween House extravaganza is the flames that appear to lick at the windows.

The effect is created by projectors that make it look as though the house is on fire.

Leven Halloween House is now an attraction

And while it’s all a bit of fun, there’s a serious side too as the attraction is raising money for Fife-based children’s cancer charity Love Oliver.

Vicky, who runs her own dog grooming business in Leven, is a huge Halloween fan.

A 12-foot skeleton is among the attractions.

“I just love it,” she said.

“We started with a few decorations and it’s grown from there.”

Last year was the first time she turned it into an attraction and raised money for charity.

“My gran passed away last year and we did it for the hospital ward she was on and raised more than £3,000.

“I was totally blown away by that.”

Most of the items are imported from the USA or Canada but Vicky made some of it herself.

Laughing and screaming

“It’s great to see all the kids outside at night all laughing and screaming,” said Vicky.

“I have a six-year-old boy Travis and he thinks it’s brilliant.

“He loves all the commotion outside and thinks it’s hilarious.”

Crowds are gathering at the Leven Halloween house every night.

But what do the neighbours make of it?

“The neighbours are really good with it and are totally on board,” Vicky said.

“They don’t complain – they’re absolutely fab.”

Donations to Love Oliver can be made on the night via a temporary mail box at Vicky’s garden gate.

Alternatively, there’s a gofundme page for online pledges.

Ghostbusters House

There’s no doubt Vicky’s Leven Halloween House is spectacular.

But she’s not the first to light up her home for the season.

This video of a Ghostbusters house in the USA has been viewed more than four million times.

