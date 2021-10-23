Nightmare on Linwood Drive: Leven Halloween House with 12ft skeleton becomes a spooky attraction

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Leven Halloween house is haunting crowds with its spooky display of horror film characters and a 12ft skeleton.

Vicky Bell has transformed the garden of her two-storey home into a spooktacular display of ghosts, ghouls and witches.

And people are travelling from miles around to catch a glimpse of the spine-chilling light and sound show.

A home-made model of Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger sits alongside a version of Michael Myres from the slasher movie Halloween.

Meanwhile, a host of singing pumpkins, a steaming cauldron and a trio of witches add to the scarefest.

And a six-foot Jack-in-the-box that pops up is only overshadowed by the skeleton.

But perhaps the most jaw-dropping aspect of the Leven Halloween House extravaganza is the flames that appear to lick at the windows.

The effect is created by projectors that make it look as though the house is on fire.

Leven Halloween House is now an attraction

And while it’s all a bit of fun, there’s a serious side too as the attraction is raising money for Fife-based children’s cancer charity Love Oliver.

Vicky, who runs her own dog grooming business in Leven, is a huge Halloween fan.

“I just love it,” she said.

“We started with a few decorations and it’s grown from there.”

Last year was the first time she turned it into an attraction and raised money for charity.

“My gran passed away last year and we did it for the hospital ward she was on and raised more than £3,000.

“I was totally blown away by that.”

Most of the items are imported from the USA or Canada but Vicky made some of it herself.

Laughing and screaming

“It’s great to see all the kids outside at night all laughing and screaming,” said Vicky.

“I have a six-year-old boy Travis and he thinks it’s brilliant.

“He loves all the commotion outside and thinks it’s hilarious.”

But what do the neighbours make of it?

“The neighbours are really good with it and are totally on board,” Vicky said.

“They don’t complain – they’re absolutely fab.”

Donations to Love Oliver can be made on the night via a temporary mail box at Vicky’s garden gate.

Alternatively, there’s a gofundme page for online pledges.

Ghostbusters House

There’s no doubt Vicky’s Leven Halloween House is spectacular.

But she’s not the first to light up her home for the season.

This video of a Ghostbusters house in the USA has been viewed more than four million times.