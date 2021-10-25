Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire crews scrambled after car bursts into flames in Fife village

By Neil Henderson
October 25 2021, 7.30am Updated: October 25 2021, 10.38am
Fire crews from nearby Auchtermuchty fire station were despatched to tackle the blaze. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).

Fire crews rushed to a Fife village on Sunday night after a car burst into flames.

Firefighters were called to Ladybank Road in Dunshalt, close to Auchtermuchty, shortly after 9.30pm after reports of a vehicle alight.

One appliance from Auchtermuchty fire station was despatched to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 9.39pm on October 24 to a vehicle on fire in Ladybank Road, Dunshalt.

“One fire appliance from Auchtermuchty station was despatched and on arrival found a car to be alight.

“Fire crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which was extinguished by 10.05pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Sunday, October 24, officers were made aware of a car on fire in Ladybank Road, Dunshalt, Cupar.

“Officers attended and inquiries are being carried out to establish the cause of the fire.”

