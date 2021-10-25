Fire crews scrambled after car bursts into flames in Fife village

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fire crews rushed to a Fife village on Sunday night after a car burst into flames.

Firefighters were called to Ladybank Road in Dunshalt, close to Auchtermuchty, shortly after 9.30pm after reports of a vehicle alight.

One appliance from Auchtermuchty fire station was despatched to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 9.39pm on October 24 to a vehicle on fire in Ladybank Road, Dunshalt.

“One fire appliance from Auchtermuchty station was despatched and on arrival found a car to be alight.

“Fire crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire which was extinguished by 10.05pm.

“There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Sunday, October 24, officers were made aware of a car on fire in Ladybank Road, Dunshalt, Cupar.

“Officers attended and inquiries are being carried out to establish the cause of the fire.”