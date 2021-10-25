Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife minister who says possession of drugs should be decriminalised takes on top Church of Scotland role

By Neil Henderson
October 25 2021, 11.34am Updated: October 25 2021, 11.52am
Rev Iain Greenshields believes the possession of drugs should be decriminalised.

A Fife minister who believes the possession of drugs should be decriminalised is to take up one of the top posts within the Scottish church.

Reverend Iain Greenshields is to become the next Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The current minister of St Margaret’s Church in Dunfermline has a background in addiction support and thinks drug addiction should be treated as a public health issue.

He said he is “honoured” to have been nominated to take up the 12-month ambassador role next May.

Views on drugs

The 67-year-old minister said he believes locking up people who are often self-medicating to cope with psychological challenges does not work.

Instead, he believes they should be treated in high-quality residential rehabilitation centres.

Rev Greenshields said his views are based on his experiences over many years supporting people through church outreach projects, as well as his role as a prison chaplain and work in the psychiatric chaplaincy.

His role will include chairing the Church of Scotland’s week long General Assembly held in Edinburgh, before taking on an ambassadorial position representing the church for the the next 12 months.

‘Honoured and humbled’

Mr Greenshields, who became a Christian at the age of 22 and was ordained in 1984, said he was “honoured and humbled” to have been chosen.

He added: “There are a great many challenges facing our society today including climate change, poverty, mental health, social isolation, addiction and the Church is active in supporting those in genuine need.

“Ultimately the greatest need in our society is the spiritual vacuum that exists in the lives of so many.”

Mr Greenshields welcomed a recent announcement from Scotland’s Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain QC, that the police will be advised to issue recorded warnings for possession of any illegal substances instead of referring offenders to prosecutors.

“Whilst I have the upmost sympathy for victims of crime who may have been targeted in order for people to get their hands-on drugs, this is a positive development,” he said.

“I really believe that prison is not the answer for the vast majority of people who are behind bars because of illegal drug issues and we have to find another way to recover their lives.

“When you look into the background of those who take drugs, you realise it is largely about self-medicating to treat some kind of trauma.

“They are in a desperate situation and what is needed is not criminalising them and sending them to prison but ensuring that they get the best rehabilitation support possible.

“This can only be for the betterment of society.

Investment required

“It will require extensive investment in services but I firmly believe that if you can send someone to prison for a year, why can’t you send them to rehab for the same length of time as an alternative?”

Mr Greenshields spent eight years serving as a chaplain at the former Longriggend Young Offenders’ Institution in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire and nearby Shotts Prison.

“My view on decriminalisation is a personal one and it is not the official position of the Church,” he said.

Key role within Church of Scotland

“I realise that some people will throw their hands up in horror but I am not saying I support drugs, I am just being realistic and pragmatic about the situation.”

A total of 1,339 people died of drug misuse in Scotland last year, with the country seeing a record number of deaths for the seventh year in a row.

Official figures released by the Scottish Government last month revealed that there were 722 drug related deaths between January and June, 2021.

Rev Greenshields will succeed Lord Wallace of Tankerness who currently holds the moderator’s role.

