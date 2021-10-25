Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Former Dalgety Bay post office to be transformed into bistro

By Neil Henderson
October 25 2021, 2.27pm
The former post office is to be transformed into a cafe bistro.
The former post office is to be transformed into a cafe bistro.

Plans to turn the former Dalgety Bay post office into a café bistro have been given the go-ahead.

The former post office building situated in Regents Way has lain vacant for the past  two years after services transferred to the adjacent RS McColl.

Now Fife Council’s planning officers have approved a blueprint submitted by Super Beautiful Day Ltd to transform the vacant unit into the new eatery.

Plans approved

The outlet will have provisional capacity for 28 people, subject to ongoing social distancing requirements.

The former post office unit in the Regent Way shopping centre has lain vacant for two years.

Meanwhile the business is likely to operate seven days week also offering a limited takeaway provision.

A design statement submitted as part of the application stated: “It is likely the business will operate seven days with a likely noon till 4pm, and then for early evening trade between 5pm until 10pm.

Boost for the local economy

“The bistro café operation is proposed to be developed within a very established centre, which belongs to Tesco.

“The unit being proposed as a change of use has unfortunately been vacant for over two years.

“It was last occupied by a local post office but, due to retirement and unsuccessful letting the Post Office decided to consolidate its services.

“This decision saw the unit fully marketed in excess of 48 months to open market, but for various reasons resonating with the downturn of retail shops, and customer change of habits to online services – top capped with the recent Covid-19 Pandemic – the result was a very flat and unsuccessful response to the vacancy.

“Owners are keen to develop the centre to support the local community and ensure the facilities cultivate local independent opportunities.

“The result, is to create a new business which caters for a new change of use to the facility.”

Welcome news

News of the new development has been welcomed by local councillors.

SNP councillor David Barratt said: “It’s particularly welcome news for Dalgety Bay as there had been some concerns over the length of time the unit had been vacant.

“Having unite unoccupied can lead to a downward spiral for the shopping centres so to see a new venture being given approval is good news for everyone.”

Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey, added: “It’s great news for the local community.

“Not only is it a unit back in business again in the daytime it’s also another welcome addition to the night time economy that Dalgety Bay.”

Fife minister who says possession of drugs should be decriminalised takes on top Church of Scotland role

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier