Former Dalgety Bay post office to be transformed into bistro

Plans to turn the former Dalgety Bay post office into a café bistro have been given the go-ahead.

The former post office building situated in Regents Way has lain vacant for the past two years after services transferred to the adjacent RS McColl.

Now Fife Council’s planning officers have approved a blueprint submitted by Super Beautiful Day Ltd to transform the vacant unit into the new eatery.

Plans approved

The outlet will have provisional capacity for 28 people, subject to ongoing social distancing requirements.

Meanwhile the business is likely to operate seven days week also offering a limited takeaway provision.

A design statement submitted as part of the application stated: “It is likely the business will operate seven days with a likely noon till 4pm, and then for early evening trade between 5pm until 10pm.

Boost for the local economy

“The bistro café operation is proposed to be developed within a very established centre, which belongs to Tesco.

“The unit being proposed as a change of use has unfortunately been vacant for over two years.

“It was last occupied by a local post office but, due to retirement and unsuccessful letting the Post Office decided to consolidate its services.

“This decision saw the unit fully marketed in excess of 48 months to open market, but for various reasons resonating with the downturn of retail shops, and customer change of habits to online services – top capped with the recent Covid-19 Pandemic – the result was a very flat and unsuccessful response to the vacancy.

“Owners are keen to develop the centre to support the local community and ensure the facilities cultivate local independent opportunities.

“The result, is to create a new business which caters for a new change of use to the facility.”

Welcome news

News of the new development has been welcomed by local councillors.

SNP councillor David Barratt said: “It’s particularly welcome news for Dalgety Bay as there had been some concerns over the length of time the unit had been vacant.

“Having unite unoccupied can lead to a downward spiral for the shopping centres so to see a new venture being given approval is good news for everyone.”

Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey, added: “It’s great news for the local community.

“Not only is it a unit back in business again in the daytime it’s also another welcome addition to the night time economy that Dalgety Bay.”