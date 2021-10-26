Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Monans residents ‘delighted’ as they win their fight to ditch village link road plan

By Claire Warrender
October 26 2021, 7.10am Updated: October 26 2021, 8.00am
Residents did not want a through road.

St Monans residents have won their fight to ensure their streets don’t become a rat run.

People in the East Neuk village had feared a proposed link road between a new housing development and the rest of the community would put children in danger.

But they are now celebrating after a Scottish Government reporter backed a bid to ensure the road isn’t built.

The St Monans link road would have cut through the playpark.
The road would have run alongside a playpark.

Instead, developers will create a new path for pedestrians and cyclists between the Lochay Homes site and old St Monans.

Campaigner Vicky Salvage, who started a petition against the road, said she was delighted with the outcome.

“It’s really, really good news and I don’t think there’s anybody who’s not happy with it,” she said.

Residents were up in arms about St Monans link road

The entire development on the edge of St Monans was granted planning permission by Fife Council in December last year.

However, one of the conditions of consent was the developer should pay £153,000 towards the cost of a new road between the site and Queen Margaret Street.

Residents were not happy about the St Monans link road.
Residents protested against the St Monans link road decision.

This was to ensure those living in the new houses felt part of the community.

However, residents were up in arms, saying it would cut through a children’s play area and residential streets.

It would also have meant the loss of a popular walking route.

Vicky said at the time: “No-one who lives here in St Monans wants to have a busy new road cutting through a quiet cul-de-sac.”

So, when the developer lodged an appeal against the condition, residents seized their chance.

They launched an 11th hour bid to ditch the plan and were backed by the north east planning committee in June.

And the Scottish Government reporter has now agreed, saying the link road is not necessary.

‘We’re trying to save the planet’

Vicky said the entire community was pleased with the decision.

“As far as I know, it’s gone down with 100% delight in St Monans,” she said.

“This is for all sorts of reasons but particularly because we’re trying to save the planet and discourage unnecessary driving.”

Local Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Porteous described the outcome as “entirely correct”.

“The community didn’t want a through road plus we have an environmental crisis, meaning we should all be doing active travel instead of driving everywhere,” he said.

“I’m very supportive of this decision.”

