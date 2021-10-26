St Monans residents ‘delighted’ as they win their fight to ditch village link road plan

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Monans residents have won their fight to ensure their streets don’t become a rat run.

People in the East Neuk village had feared a proposed link road between a new housing development and the rest of the community would put children in danger.

But they are now celebrating after a Scottish Government reporter backed a bid to ensure the road isn’t built.

Instead, developers will create a new path for pedestrians and cyclists between the Lochay Homes site and old St Monans.

Campaigner Vicky Salvage, who started a petition against the road, said she was delighted with the outcome.

“It’s really, really good news and I don’t think there’s anybody who’s not happy with it,” she said.

Residents were up in arms about St Monans link road

The entire development on the edge of St Monans was granted planning permission by Fife Council in December last year.

However, one of the conditions of consent was the developer should pay £153,000 towards the cost of a new road between the site and Queen Margaret Street.

This was to ensure those living in the new houses felt part of the community.

However, residents were up in arms, saying it would cut through a children’s play area and residential streets.

It would also have meant the loss of a popular walking route.

Vicky said at the time: “No-one who lives here in St Monans wants to have a busy new road cutting through a quiet cul-de-sac.”

So, when the developer lodged an appeal against the condition, residents seized their chance.

They launched an 11th hour bid to ditch the plan and were backed by the north east planning committee in June.

And the Scottish Government reporter has now agreed, saying the link road is not necessary.

‘We’re trying to save the planet’

Vicky said the entire community was pleased with the decision.

“As far as I know, it’s gone down with 100% delight in St Monans,” she said.

“This is for all sorts of reasons but particularly because we’re trying to save the planet and discourage unnecessary driving.”

Local Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Porteous described the outcome as “entirely correct”.

“The community didn’t want a through road plus we have an environmental crisis, meaning we should all be doing active travel instead of driving everywhere,” he said.

“I’m very supportive of this decision.”