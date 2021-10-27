An error occurred. Please try again.

Three of the four bolts securing a metal fence in a Fife playpark had been removed before it fell on top of two-year-old Esme Philip.

Two of them were later found on the ground nearby in Letham Glen, Leven.

However, according to a Fife Council investigation report, an inspection two days before the July 25 accident found all four bolts were secure.

A number of questions surrounding the incident – which at this stage police have found “no criminality” in relation to – still remain.

The one that Esme’s mum Stacey wants answered is simply, who removed the bolts?

She told The Courier: “The council says they can’t have come loose themselves and the police say there’s no sign they’ve been tampered with.

“So how did it happen?”

Bolts are ‘extremely difficult to remove’

The bolts in question are described as tamper-proof security torque screws.

And the council report says the screws have a unique head which makes them “extremely difficult to remove” with standard tools.

Neither of the screws found in the grass were damaged and there was no visible changes to the paintwork.

In an email to Esme’s family, senior Fife Council manager John Rodigan insisted the bolts must have been tampered with after the inspection two days earlier.

He said: “The bolts that have now been found to be missing were in place and can only be removed with a torque key tool.

“In other words, they simply can’t come loose on their own.

“Sometime between Friday and the accident, someone has removed these bolts with a tool.”

Mr Rodigan added: “The playpark inspector who conducted Friday’s inspection is meticulous and I can say that I don’t have any doubts that this barrier has been tampered with over the weekend.”

‘No way you can buy this type of tool locally’

Despite the council’s findings, Stacey is still in the dark.

“There’s no sign it’s been tampered with and no other leads,” she said.

“My dad works with someone who does maintenance work and he says there’s no way you can buy this type of tool locally.

“It’s professional stuff. We just want to know what happened.”

Timeline: What have Fife Council and Police Scotland said about the accident?

July 26, 2021

July 31, 2021

The day before The Courier publishes its story about the accident, Mr Rodigan confirms an investigation is under way.

He said: “Our thoughts and best wishes are with this little girl and her family.

“We are working with partners to look into what’s happened and will take any appropriate action.”

August 17, 2021

The Courier reveals police investigating the accident are treating the incident as malicious.

Senior Fife Council manager John Rodigan confirms the local authority has concluded its own inquiry.

“We’ve finished our investigation which established that the playpark inspection regime had been followed and that bolts were in place two days before the incident,” he said.

“However, at some point on the Friday or Saturday after the inspection, the bolts were removed on purpose.

“This is now with Police Scotland who are investigating.”

A police spokesperson added: “Following a report of a two-year-old girl being injured after a gate fell on her in a park in Leven on Sunday, 25 July, officers have carried out enquiries and are treating the incident as malicious.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1422 of Monday, 26 July, 2021.”

October 26, 2021

In response to The Courier’s latest articles on the accident, Mr Rodigan says: “The corporate investigation and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) overview confirmed that Fife Council had followed the industry regulated inspection regime.

“It would appear that the equipment was tampered with after the routinely scheduled inspection and Police Scotland are now investigating.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed no evidence of criminality had been found to date but added: “Enquiries are still ongoing.”