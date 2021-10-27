Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Personal art collection of St Andrews-born Wilhelmina Barns-Graham to be sold at live auction in London

By Michael Alexander
October 27 2021, 5.00pm
Wilhelmina Barns-Graham in 1955
Wilhelmina Barns-Graham in 1955

The personal art collection of St Andrews-born Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, a leading figure of the St Ives School of artists, is to be sold live online and in London by fine art auction house, Lyon & Turnbull on Thursday October 28.

Most of the pieces in the sale were gifted to Barns-Graham by her artist friends.

Wilhelmina studied at Edinburgh College of Art, moving to join the artistic community in Cornwall in 1940, aged 27.

The private collection of around 70 paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, ceramics and jewellery was among Barns-Graham’s possessions in her homes in St Ives and St Andrews when she died aged 91 in 2004.

Wilhelmina Barns-Graham at work at Balmungo House, St Andrews, in 1992.

The auction includes work by Dame Barbara Hepworth, Sir Terry Frost, Patrick Heron, Roger and Rose Hilton, Bernard and Janet Leach, Denis Mitchell, Ben and Kate Nicholson, Breon O’Casey, Alfred Wallis and Bryan Wynter.

There are also several paintings by Barns-Graham in the sale.

Highlights

A highlight is a Hepworth “double-nude” drawing, Figure and Mirror – a wedding gift from Hepworth to Barns-Graham when she married poet, David Lewis, in 1949.

Dame Barbara Hepworth – Figure in Mirror sketch

With bidding starting at £100,000, the work is a testimony to one of the first close friendships Wilhelmina made on arrival in Cornwall.

Three works by self-taught St Ives artist Alfred Wallis are also in the sale.

Wallis’ work – bought for pennies – now sells for tens of thousands of pounds.

The former mariner and rag and bone man died in poverty in 1942.

He was “discovered” in 1928 by painters Ben Nicholson and Christopher Wood.

Alfred Wallis, Houses in St Ives

The artists were thunderstruck by the unselfconscious nature of Wallis’ work and the meeting has been described as a watershed moment in the history of Modern British Art.

Barns-Graham knew Wallis but refused to buy paintings directly from him as she felt it was exploiting his good nature.

Proceeds

Proceeds from the sale of her collection will go towards helping the Wilhelmina Barns-Graham Trust (WBGT) in its ongoing work to support artists with awards, travel bursaries, educational projects and exhibition sponsorship.

The trust was set up by Barns-Graham in the 1980s and, since 2006, has given funds totalling £400,000 to individuals and institutions.

Wilhelmina Barns-Graham in 1992

Initiatives aimed at younger artists include summer schools in Fife and St Ives and a £25,000 contribution to Tate St Ives’ re-opening education programme.

It also provides bursaries in higher education to support travel abroad and provide financial assistance to enable students to complete studies.

Working closely with the Royal Scottish Academy and Porthmeor Studios in St Ives, WBGT also supports residencies for more established artists, encouraging career development and fresh ways of thinking and working.

Work by Sir Terry Frost

Rob Airey, director of the trust, which is based in Edinburgh, said: “Funds raised from this sale will allow the trust to extend this ambitious financial support for artists and art education, which was so central to Barns-Graham’s wishes.”

Charlotte Riordan, head of contemporary and post-war art with Edinburgh-headquartered auctioneers, Lyon & Turnbull, said: “Selling a private collection is always exciting, but handling the sale of a collection relating to a significant movement such as the St Ives School is exceptionally rare.

Red & Violet by Wilhelmina Barns-Graham

“Although, as specialists, our role involves valuing a piece of work, you just never know how much people will be prepared to pay at auction. Hepworth’s drawings are scarce to market and the works by Wallis are really fantastic examples.”

Earlier this month a rare Italian dish, part of the collection of Lowood House, a Borders’ family home near Melrose, sold for more than £1.2m – a world record for a work of art of this nature. It was expected to fetch between £80,000 and £120,000.

Plaque proposed to commemorate St Andrews artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]