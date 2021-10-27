Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Fife recorded highest number of deaths in Scotland last week

By Alasdair Clark
October 27 2021, 12.51pm Updated: October 27 2021, 12.52pm
A woman wearing a face mask holding a coronavirus test tube
21 deaths were linked to Covid were recorded in Fife last week - the most in Scotland

Fife recorded 21 deaths linked to Covid-19 last week – the highest number in Scotland.

National Records of Scotland data shows that in the seven days leading up to Sunday, a total of 130 deaths were registered where coronavirus was mentioned on a death certificate.

This includes deaths where the virus was either confirmed through a test or identified as probable by medics.

It means that under this measurement, a total of 11,538 people have now died from coronavirus in Scotland.

Figures show that after Fife, North Lanarkshire and Glasgow City recorded the most Covid-related deaths last week with 15 an 14 respectively.

This compares with four deaths in Dundee, three in Angus and one in Perth and Kinross.

Of those deaths in Scotland, 20 were in people under the age of 65.

The NRS data shows 32 deaths were recorded int he 65-75 age group. The majority, 78, were in people aged 75 or over.

A total of 76 deaths were male, and 54 were female.

More than 100 coronavirus-related deaths took place in a hospital while eight were in a care home and 14 were at home.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 130 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 11 fewer deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 252, or 24, more than the five-year average.”

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon said that despite a slight increase in cases in recent weeks, there will be no change to the current coronavirus public health measures.

Nicola Sturgeon speaking in the Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon updated parliament on the pandemic in Scotland

But the first minister warned that the NHS and social care systems are under strain during an update to parliament.

She said: “The entire health and care system is currently under considerable pressure – arguably more pressure than at any previous stage of the pandemic.

“Across the country hospitals are at, or close to, capacity. These pressures are likely to intensify during the winter.

“We know that with people meeting indoors more often – or travelling by public transport rather than walking – there are more opportunities for Covid to circulate.

“This could lead to a further rise in cases.”

