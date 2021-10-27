Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cash reward to catch thugs who smashed Rosyth shop windows

By Neil Henderson
October 27 2021, 3.34pm
General view of Carpet and Flooring Store with, inset, a cracked window
Police are now investigating the attack on the Rosyth business.

A Fife business owner has offered a £1,000 reward in a bid to catch those responsible for smashing all the windows at his showroom.

Calum Inglis, owner of Carpet and Flooring Store – which has properties in Fife and Edinburgh – arrived at his shop on Unwin Avenue in Rosyth on Tuesday to find the damage.

He says he’s been left shocked and angry by the attack, which he thinks was a targeted act to sabotage his business.

CCTV footage from within the property and adjacent businesses confirms the attack took place at 11.57pm on Monday.

A window with a large crack in it
The damaged is estimated to be in the region of £4,000.

Two individuals can be seen repeatedly attacking the windows with a hammer or similar implement before fleeing the scene.

Police are now investigating the incident and have been handed the footage.

Mr Inglis says he was alerted to the damage in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a fellow business owner.

He said: “As soon as I arrived at the shop at 6am on Tuesday I could see the damage was planned, rather than just being mindless vandalism by kids.

Business owner ‘shocked’ by attack on premises

“The damage has been caused by a ball hammer of something similar as the CCTV confirms.

CCTV footage from the nearby Yellow Coloured Cafe clearly shows two people entering the rear of the property first.

“Internal footage from my shop, as well as that from the Sainsbury’s store directly next door, shows two individuals attacking the windows.

“Thankfully my car wasn’t parked here, otherwise I’m sure that would have been damaged too.

“It’s shocking to think that we’ve specifically targeted like this and can’t thing of a reason why.

“We’ve not had any disagreements with anyone and suspect it may be a rival business with a grudge, but we’ll just have to let the police investigate the matter.”

Mr Inglis says he has been forced to spend a further £1,000 on improving his security and that his windows will cost in excess of £4,000 to repair.

He added: “Support from the local community, friends and fellow businesses has been encouraging and that’s why I’m offering the reward.

“This can’t be allowed to happen.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received report of vandalism at a premises on Unwin Avenue in Rosyth which is believed to have occurred around midnight on Tuesday. Inquiries are ongoing.”

