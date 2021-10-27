Cash reward to catch thugs who smashed Rosyth shop windows

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife business owner has offered a £1,000 reward in a bid to catch those responsible for smashing all the windows at his showroom.

Calum Inglis, owner of Carpet and Flooring Store – which has properties in Fife and Edinburgh – arrived at his shop on Unwin Avenue in Rosyth on Tuesday to find the damage.

He says he’s been left shocked and angry by the attack, which he thinks was a targeted act to sabotage his business.

CCTV footage from within the property and adjacent businesses confirms the attack took place at 11.57pm on Monday.

Two individuals can be seen repeatedly attacking the windows with a hammer or similar implement before fleeing the scene.

Police are now investigating the incident and have been handed the footage.

Mr Inglis says he was alerted to the damage in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a fellow business owner.

He said: “As soon as I arrived at the shop at 6am on Tuesday I could see the damage was planned, rather than just being mindless vandalism by kids.

Business owner ‘shocked’ by attack on premises

“The damage has been caused by a ball hammer of something similar as the CCTV confirms.

“CCTV footage from the nearby Yellow Coloured Cafe clearly shows two people entering the rear of the property first.

“Internal footage from my shop, as well as that from the Sainsbury’s store directly next door, shows two individuals attacking the windows.

“Thankfully my car wasn’t parked here, otherwise I’m sure that would have been damaged too.

“It’s shocking to think that we’ve specifically targeted like this and can’t thing of a reason why.

“We’ve not had any disagreements with anyone and suspect it may be a rival business with a grudge, but we’ll just have to let the police investigate the matter.”

Mr Inglis says he has been forced to spend a further £1,000 on improving his security and that his windows will cost in excess of £4,000 to repair.

He added: “Support from the local community, friends and fellow businesses has been encouraging and that’s why I’m offering the reward.

“This can’t be allowed to happen.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received report of vandalism at a premises on Unwin Avenue in Rosyth which is believed to have occurred around midnight on Tuesday. Inquiries are ongoing.”