Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife couple graduate on same day they celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

By Emma Duncan
October 27 2021, 6.19pm
Elsie and Bulabari Francis with their family after graduating
Elsie and Bulabari Francis and family after their graduation and, inset, on their wedding day.

A Fife couple had two reasons to celebrate on Wednesday – as they marked 14 years of marriage by graduating on the same day.

Elsie and Bulabari Francis, of Kirkcaldy, graduated from Edinburgh Napier University at a ceremony in the capital.

Elsie, 40, collected her MSc in business information while Bulabari was awarded an MBA in leadership practice.

Bulabari had initially been due to graduate last year but it was unable to go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The couple – who are originally from Nigeria – decided to turn Elsie’s graduation at the Usher Hall on Wednesday into a joint celebration on a day that they also marks 14 years of married life.

‘A special date in our diaries’

The university’s autumn graduation ceremony was the first to take place at the Usher Hall since the pandemic struck last year.

Elsie said: “What a wonderful day this is. It was disappointing for Bulabari and other 2020 graduates not to be able to walk across the stage at the Usher Hall to get their degrees last year.

“But the way things have turned out we can now celebrate both of us becoming graduates on what was already a special date in our diaries.”

The couple first met in Port Harcourt in Nigeria in October 2006 and married there exactly one year later.

October is a truly significant month for me, and for us as a couple… this makes our story complete

Elsie said: “October is a truly significant month for me, and for us as a couple.

“I was born in October. Bulabari and I first met in October. We got married in October. Now I am graduating in October with my husband and fellow Edinburgh Napier graduates at my side, which really makes our story complete.”

Bulabari, 48, was the first of the pair to move to Scotland, to study for his MBA at Napier, in January 2018.

Elsie stayed in Nigeria to juggle her post-graduate studies with working as an executive assistant and looking after their three children – Glenn, 13, Collins, 11, and Valerie, seven.

‘We look forward to growing old together here’

The following December the family spent Christmas together in Scotland and decided it was where their future lay.

At first Elsie stayed in Rosyth to look after the children whilst Bulabari continued his studies.

He now works as a project planning specialist at English-based gas distribution company Cadent Gas Ltd.

Elsie is now looking to pursue a career in business analysis after finishing university.

And the couple say they are in no hurry to leave Scotland.

Bulabari said:  “We have moved from Rosyth to Kirkcaldy but we really love it in Scotland and are looking forward to growing old together here.”

New development offers further boost to Dalgety Bay economy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier