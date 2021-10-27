Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Councillor warns of repeat ‘severe flooding’ on Fife roads during heavy rain

By Katy Scott
October 27 2021, 9.14pm Updated: October 28 2021, 7.19am
fife flooding
Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath flooded for the third time in recent weeks.

Areas around Fife were impacted by ‘severe flooding’ on Wednesday evening, after bouts of heavy rainfall across the kingdom.

The rain started on Wednesday afternoon and continued into the night, with locals warning of impassable roads.

Police were called to block off some roads where driving conditions were too dangerous.

There have been reports of flooding in areas across Fife, including Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth and stretches of the M90.

Fife councillor Darren Watt posted images of heavily flooded roads in Cowdenbeath on social media.

fife flooding
Police closed off road sections due to dangerous driving conditions.

He told The Courier that the area had been particularly vulnerable to flooding for some time.

“It’s about the fifth or sixth time in the last year or so that this area has been affected by flooding,” said Darren.

“But it’s also been the third time in three weeks.

“It’s an ongoing issue and it’s a lot more widespread because the area is pretty much in a valley.

“The water just seems to come up from the drains and affect the area.”

Police attended the area earlier in the evening to close certain roads that would be unsafe for motorists.

The cellar in the local pub the Glen Tavern has reportedly flooded as well.

“They’ve had umpteen issues to deal with and it’s a heartbreaking situation,” added Mr Watt.

“Although it may seem like a small section of the road, a lot of people have been impacted.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.55pm to Foulford Road after a report of flooding in the area.

“Officers attended and the local authority was contacted.”

