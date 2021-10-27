Councillor warns of repeat ‘severe flooding’ on Fife roads during heavy rain

An error occurred. Please try again.

Areas around Fife were impacted by ‘severe flooding’ on Wednesday evening, after bouts of heavy rainfall across the kingdom.

The rain started on Wednesday afternoon and continued into the night, with locals warning of impassable roads.

Police were called to block off some roads where driving conditions were too dangerous.

There have been reports of flooding in areas across Fife, including Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth and stretches of the M90.

Fife councillor Darren Watt posted images of heavily flooded roads in Cowdenbeath on social media.

He told The Courier that the area had been particularly vulnerable to flooding for some time.

“It’s about the fifth or sixth time in the last year or so that this area has been affected by flooding,” said Darren.

“But it’s also been the third time in three weeks.

“It’s an ongoing issue and it’s a lot more widespread because the area is pretty much in a valley.

“The water just seems to come up from the drains and affect the area.”

Foulford Road #Cowdenbeath. It is completely impassable between The Glen Tavern & Leuchatsbeath Dr because of severe flooding. This area has been impacted by flooding many times in recent months but this is the worst I have ever seen with the water beyond knee height in places pic.twitter.com/TwUHcFignS — Cllr Darren Watt – Cowdenbeath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@CllrDarrenWatt) October 27, 2021

Police attended the area earlier in the evening to close certain roads that would be unsafe for motorists.

The cellar in the local pub the Glen Tavern has reportedly flooded as well.

“They’ve had umpteen issues to deal with and it’s a heartbreaking situation,” added Mr Watt.

“Although it may seem like a small section of the road, a lot of people have been impacted.”

A couple of calls starting to come in for flooded roads, so please take care if you’re getting behind the wheel today. Remember to drive to the conditions and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front. Make sure your headlights are on as well please👍. #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/6AJtRQMyA1 — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) October 27, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.55pm to Foulford Road after a report of flooding in the area.

“Officers attended and the local authority was contacted.”