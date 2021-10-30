An error occurred. Please try again.

A special effects artist from Fife has constructed a 15-foot “pumpkin overlord” for Halloween in his spooky front garden.

Keith Robson, 38, spent several late nights over the last month creating the looming skeletal figure.

The Wormit resident was able to use his experience in working on Scottish horror films as the basis for the eerie statue.

He said: “We put a big effort in for Halloween every year, but not always to that extent.

“We don’t want to scare the neighbours.”

Keith’s love of sculpting spooky figures has grown from his work in creating special effects for horror films.

He said: “I got involved in the Scottish film industry about six or seven years ago, doing special effects work, making props and costumes.

“That just grew arms and legs and started a hobby of making things like this.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of films and acted in them as the monster characters.

“But I’ve always had quite a creative family as well.

“A lot of this stems from my mum, who would always go to great efforts to make our costumes at Halloween. It’s something I’ve grown up with.”

The overlord’s head and lantern are made out of EVA foam, while the body is constructed out of PVC pipe, foam, wire and latex.

Keith said: “It was a lengthy process. It has taken me a month of late nights to make it.

“The sculpture needed to be waterproof and lightweight because it’s so big.

“It is also staked in the ground and tied into the house so it can’t move. This is the windiest week in months, so it was a bit risky to put it up.”

However, the structure remains standing, despite the best efforts of the Fife weather.

Spooky creation goes down well with locals

Keith set up the pumpkin overlord on Sunday night in preparation for the Halloween festivities.

He said: “My house is on the school route in Wormit so right from the offset, everyone started taking photos and all the kids were like, ‘we’re definitely coming here on Halloween’.

“That’s the whole point behind it, just something fun for everybody.

“On Monday, a little girl walked along with her dad past the house, and I heard her say, ‘wow, can we make something like that for our garden?’

“That totally made my day.

“That’s really the reason behind why we make anything: to inspire other people. We’re always encouraging our own kids to be creative.”

Keith wants to inject some American Halloween spirit into the UK.

He added: “Things like that seem to be phasing out.

“It’s an Americanised cultural (tradition) to do stuff like that, which I’ve always loved.

“But for whatever reason, it’s just never really caught on in the UK before.

“People don’t often go to such elaborate extents to decorate their houses and front gardens, but I’ve always loved it.”

However, the month-long sculpting marathon may have finally worn out the Halloween fan.

He added: “I think I’ve run out of creative energy because that was just so much effort.

“We’re sorting out the kids’ costumes this week, but I think it’ll be quite last minute for us.”