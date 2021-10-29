Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning system branded unfair as community loses fight against Dunfermline industrial estate

By Claire Warrender
October 29 2021, 7.05am
There have been protests near the woodland.

A Fife community fighting to save its local woodland has lost its battle against plans for an industrial estate in the area.

More than 500 people objected to a planning application for business and industrial units next to the ancient Calais Wood in Dunfermline.

Campaigners fear it could erode the green space and damage wildlife and habitats.

And they have again called for communities to have more say over significant applications which affect them.

Martin Willcocks, chairman of the Calais Woods Conservation Group, said he was disappointed with the decision.

Some really Bad news folks, despite 644 objections, planning permission in principle was approved today for industrial uses at Axis point.It was very close to getting rejected too as some councillors put up a good defence , so disappointed to say the least , and really shows that there’s a real big problem with the system itself.But we’ve been knocked down before so we will just get up again. Thanks to all those that support and take part, there’s a lot still going on snd we will keep at it.Please Share

Posted by Save the Calais Woods Wildlife. on Wednesday, 27 October 2021

“It’s a very unfair system and it really needs to change,” he said.

“This woodland is in the middle of all these different developments and it’s not being catered for.

“And it seems there’s nothing the local community can do about it.”

‘No significant effect on wildlife’

The development by Almond Real Estate Company Limited will include business, industrial and storage units at Sandpiper Drive.

Members of Fife Council’s central and west development committee heard the application was for planning permission in principle.

This means detailed designs for the buildings will come forward later.

The Dunfermline industrial estate site is at Sandpiper Drive to the east of the map, just metres from the woods.

It was recommended for approval, despite 553 objections and a further 86 representations which were not taken into account.

This is because the objectors did not state a reason.

There was also one letter in support of the development.

The land forms part of the Dunfermline masterplan site, which includes a new school and college, a pub, restaurant, care home and hundreds of houses.

Planning officer Scott Simpson said the site in question was zoned as employment land on the local development plan.

And he added: “Business and employability feel there’s still a demand for employment land in that area.

“An ecological report submitted says there would be no significant effect on wildlife or ecology as a result of the development.”

Environment must come first

The committee was split over the decision and was warned voting against an application that complied with the development plan could have legal consequences.

However, Dunfermline Labour councillor Helen Law insisted it was not in the interests of the woods or the community.

A number of residents have expressed concern about the Dunfermline industrial estate.

And she said in the run up to COP26, the environment must be the top priority.

“Things have changed a lot since that plan was drawn up,” she said.

“We’re going to be marching off to COP26 to say all we’re going to be doing.

“Then, at the same time, we’re going to vote in favour of losing some very valuable green space in our own area.”

Six councillors voted in favour of the application and six against.

This gave the casting vote to acting convener, SNP councillor John Beare, who opted to approve the development.

“I’ve rarely seen a report with such support for the council’s policies,” he said.

Mr Beare feared rejecting the plan would result in an appeal, with the council forced to pay legal costs.

The fight will continue

Mr Willcocks said: “The planning system is very unfair.

“Communities have no right of appeal over something like this.

“Meanwhile, our woodland is in danger of being obliterated.”

However, he has pledged to continue the fight to protect Calais Woods.

“We’ve been knocked down before so we’ll just get up again,” he said.

“What we need to do is keep the support up, keep it going.

“We need support, we need assistance and we need to keep trying to protect our valuable green space to the east of Dunfermline that we all adore.”

