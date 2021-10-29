Planning system branded unfair as community loses fight against Dunfermline industrial estate

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife community fighting to save its local woodland has lost its battle against plans for an industrial estate in the area.

More than 500 people objected to a planning application for business and industrial units next to the ancient Calais Wood in Dunfermline.

Campaigners fear it could erode the green space and damage wildlife and habitats.

And they have again called for communities to have more say over significant applications which affect them.

Martin Willcocks, chairman of the Calais Woods Conservation Group, said he was disappointed with the decision.

Some really Bad news folks, despite 644 objections, planning permission in principle was approved today for industrial uses at Axis point.It was very close to getting rejected too as some councillors put up a good defence , so disappointed to say the least , and really shows that there’s a real big problem with the system itself.But we’ve been knocked down before so we will just get up again. Thanks to all those that support and take part, there’s a lot still going on snd we will keep at it.Please Share Posted by Save the Calais Woods Wildlife. on Wednesday, 27 October 2021

“It’s a very unfair system and it really needs to change,” he said.

“This woodland is in the middle of all these different developments and it’s not being catered for.

“And it seems there’s nothing the local community can do about it.”

‘No significant effect on wildlife’

The development by Almond Real Estate Company Limited will include business, industrial and storage units at Sandpiper Drive.

Members of Fife Council’s central and west development committee heard the application was for planning permission in principle.

This means detailed designs for the buildings will come forward later.

It was recommended for approval, despite 553 objections and a further 86 representations which were not taken into account.

This is because the objectors did not state a reason.

There was also one letter in support of the development.

The land forms part of the Dunfermline masterplan site, which includes a new school and college, a pub, restaurant, care home and hundreds of houses.

Planning officer Scott Simpson said the site in question was zoned as employment land on the local development plan.

And he added: “Business and employability feel there’s still a demand for employment land in that area.

“An ecological report submitted says there would be no significant effect on wildlife or ecology as a result of the development.”

Environment must come first

The committee was split over the decision and was warned voting against an application that complied with the development plan could have legal consequences.

However, Dunfermline Labour councillor Helen Law insisted it was not in the interests of the woods or the community.

And she said in the run up to COP26, the environment must be the top priority.

“Things have changed a lot since that plan was drawn up,” she said.

“We’re going to be marching off to COP26 to say all we’re going to be doing.

“Then, at the same time, we’re going to vote in favour of losing some very valuable green space in our own area.”

Six councillors voted in favour of the application and six against.

This gave the casting vote to acting convener, SNP councillor John Beare, who opted to approve the development.

“I’ve rarely seen a report with such support for the council’s policies,” he said.

Mr Beare feared rejecting the plan would result in an appeal, with the council forced to pay legal costs.

The fight will continue

Mr Willcocks said: “The planning system is very unfair.

“Communities have no right of appeal over something like this.

“Meanwhile, our woodland is in danger of being obliterated.”

However, he has pledged to continue the fight to protect Calais Woods.

“We’ve been knocked down before so we’ll just get up again,” he said.

“What we need to do is keep the support up, keep it going.

“We need support, we need assistance and we need to keep trying to protect our valuable green space to the east of Dunfermline that we all adore.”