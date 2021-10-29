‘Conditions are atrocious’: Wet weather warning as car spins off A92 in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in Fife are warning drivers to take care as more heavy rain in the region makes for difficult conditions on the roads.

It comes after a car spun off the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly on Friday morning, blocking part of the dual carriageway.

The area has had prolonged periods of rain in recent days with Sepa issuing a flood alert for Fife.

Forecasters say further rain could hit Tayside and Fife throughout Friday and over the weekend as conditions remain unsettled.

#FifeRP are currently dealing with a motorist who spun on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly westbound. Please take care in the approach while we wait on recovery to clear the carriageway. It’s very wet today so please adjust your driving to suit the conditions. #SendABoat pic.twitter.com/WIXDylfLkh — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) October 29, 2021

One driver on the A92, who passed Friday’s crash, said: “The car was facing the wrong way on the Kirkcaldy westbound carriageway.

“Driving conditions are atrocious with the heavy rain and the crash has caused considerable tailbacks.

“Driving towards Dunfermline, I passed stationary traffic stretching back around two miles from the incident which was just north of the Cowdenbeath junction.”

⌚12.01#A92 Fife RTC Lane 1 (of 2) has reopened N/B Cowdenbeath – Lochgelly following an RTC All lanes now running ✅ Traffic remains slow in the area#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/pDaP7gnE7d — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 29, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A92 near Cowdenbeath around 11.15am, on Friday.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”

The incident came after several roads across Fife were left under water on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.