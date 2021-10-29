Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

‘Conditions are atrocious’: Wet weather warning as car spins off A92 in Fife

By Katy Scott
October 29 2021, 12.58pm
fife police rain weather
Tailbacks on the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath as a result of Friday's crash.

Police in Fife are warning drivers to take care as more heavy rain in the region makes for difficult conditions on the roads.

It comes after a car spun off the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly on Friday morning, blocking part of the dual carriageway.

The area has had prolonged periods of rain in recent days with Sepa issuing a flood alert for Fife.

Forecasters say further rain could hit Tayside and Fife throughout Friday and over the weekend as conditions remain unsettled.

One driver on the A92, who passed Friday’s crash, said: “The car was facing the wrong way on the Kirkcaldy westbound carriageway.

“Driving conditions are atrocious with the heavy rain and the crash has caused considerable tailbacks.

“Driving towards Dunfermline, I passed stationary traffic stretching back around two miles from the incident which was just north of the Cowdenbeath junction.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A92 near Cowdenbeath around 11.15am, on Friday.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”

The incident came after several roads across Fife were left under water on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

