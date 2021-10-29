Olivia’s artistic vision becomes reality with unveiling of new Fife sculpture

An error occurred. Please try again.

The artistic vision of a 10-year-old Fife girl has been made a reality with the unveiling of new public sculpture in Cowdenbeath.

Olivia Maxell, a pupil at Hill of Beath Primary School, saw her design for a new public artwork come to life and installed in a new play park.

It comes after Glasgow-based developer, Keepmoat Homes, approached the school to come up with ideas for the new artwork.

Public artwork

The company was keen have the artwork mark the completion of its Baxterfield housing development.

The housebuilder recently completed the last of 134 new homes on the site given planning approval back in 2017.

And Olivia’s striking design, entitled ‘Deer In The Woods’, was chosen ahead of dozens of other submissions to become a permanent feature.

Olivia’s idea, which acknowledges the local wildlife in the surrounding area to the development, wowed the the firm’s bosses and commended for its originality.

Her design of a deer standing proud near a tree has been sculpted out metal and was unveiled by the youngster this week.

Olivia’s design wowed the judges

Derek Wilson, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with pupils at Hill of Beath Primary School to design the sculpture at our Baxterfield development.

“The school is located adjacent to our development, and it was important for us to encourage the local school children to get involved in the project.

“Olivia’s design is really well considered and creative, and it looks fantastic in its setting.

“We received so many excellent entries, which showed creativity and captured the essence of this setting on the edge of the village, close to the countryside.

“The sculpture is also a great example of how we work within local communities.”

Murals

Cowdenbeath has become known for its public art displays in recent years.

Local artists have painted huge murals on the side of buildings in the town, capturing the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

New sculpture unveiled

Maureen Lewis, head teacher at Hill of Beath Primary School, said the partnership had offered a fantastic opportunity for a pupil to see their idea become a reality.

She added: “Our pupils have really enjoyed visiting the Baxterfield site.

“We’ve had Keepmoat staff visit the school to share plans and consult the children about their views.

“Olivia’s winning design is a popular addition to the park.

“It’s also a permanent reminder of the importance of valuing our local environment and heritage.”