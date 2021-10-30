Halloween fright night as Fife village is transformed into Coaltown of Screams

An error occurred. Please try again.

Coaltown of Wemyss was transformed into Coaltown of Screams for a Halloween fright night.

Around 160 little ghosties and ghoulies took a spooky tour round the Fife village on Friday evening.

And they encountered skeletons, spiders’ webs and eyeballs in their quest to discover all that goes bump in the night.

Accompanied by grown-ups, the youngsters were armed with glow sticks and scary lanterns made from milk cartons.

And they donned some weird and wonderful costumes as they got into the spirit of the village’s annual Halloween hunt.

Solving the mystery

Specially-created maps directed the young ghoul-hunters round the streets, past some fantastically-decorated houses.

Meanwhile, they gathered clues to help them solve a mystery.

And this allowed them to claim a goodie bag filled with sweets at the end of the hunt.

The event was made possible thanks to a team of volunteers and the generosity of locals who donated the sweets, glow stick and milk cartons.

Hannah Kerr, chairwoman of the Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School Parent Council, said: “We as a community are proud to be able to host another event which enables the children in our village, and nearby villages, to celebrate Halloween in a safe and fun way.

“A huge thanks is also due to each household that has taken their time to decorate.

“It truly has transformed our village into Coaltown of Screams.”

‘A proper Halloween fright night’

David Brown, chairman of Coaltown of Wemyss Community Council, described the event as a fun and thrilling evening.

“Householders have gone above and beyond in decorating their homes in true Halloween tradition to make this a proper Halloween fright night,” he said.

“We hope everyone enjoys themselves and we congratulate the school parent council, the community council and all the volunteers on organising the event.”

All funds raised through donations on the night will go towards future events in Coaltown.