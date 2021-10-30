Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

Halloween fright night as Fife village is transformed into Coaltown of Screams

By Claire Warrender
October 30 2021, 11.21am Updated: October 30 2021, 11.22am
Carolina Suikeli as Beetlejuice. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

Coaltown of Wemyss was transformed into Coaltown of Screams for a Halloween fright night.

Around 160 little ghosties and ghoulies took a spooky tour round the Fife village on Friday evening.

Kyle McGhee, 9, Zoe Campbell, 10 and Lexi Cairns, 11, in the scary woods. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

And they encountered skeletons, spiders’ webs and eyeballs in their quest to discover all that goes bump in the night.

Accompanied by grown-ups, the youngsters were armed with glow sticks and scary lanterns made from milk cartons.

And they donned some weird and wonderful costumes as they got into the spirit of the village’s annual Halloween hunt.

Solving the mystery

Specially-created maps directed the young ghoul-hunters round the streets, past some fantastically-decorated houses.

Meanwhile, they gathered clues to help them solve a mystery.

Murray Rodger, 7, dressed up as a zombie Grimreaper. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

And this allowed them to claim a goodie bag filled with sweets at the end of the hunt.

The event was made possible thanks to a team of volunteers and the generosity of locals who donated the sweets, glow stick and milk cartons.

Lucy Rodger, 9, dressed up as Winifred Sanderson from Disney’s Hocus Pocus. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Hannah Kerr, chairwoman of the Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School Parent Council, said: “We as a community are proud to be able to host another event which enables the children in our village, and nearby villages, to celebrate Halloween in a safe and fun way.

Lexi Cairns, 11, in the scary woods. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

“A huge thanks is also due to each household that has taken their time to decorate.

“It truly has transformed our village into Coaltown of Screams.”

‘A proper Halloween fright night’

David Brown, chairman of Coaltown of Wemyss Community Council, described the event as a fun and thrilling evening.

“Householders have gone above and beyond in decorating their homes in true Halloween tradition to make this a proper Halloween fright night,” he said.

“We hope everyone enjoys themselves and we congratulate the school parent council, the community council and all the volunteers on organising the event.”

All funds raised through donations on the night will go towards future events in Coaltown.

