Swimmer rescued by lifeboat crew off Kirkcaldy beach

By Neil Henderson
November 1 2021, 9.19am Updated: November 1 2021, 9.47am
View from on board the Kinghorn lifeboat as it went to a swimmer's aid in the Firth of Forth
The Kinghorn RNLI crew pulled the swimmer to safety close to Seafield beach in Kirkcaldy.

A swimmer was rescued by a lifeboat crew after getting into difficulty in 1.5 metre-high waves off the beach at Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

An emergency rescue operation involving Kinghorn RNLI crew swung into action at around 2.30pm.

It came after numerous 999 calls reporting that an open water swimmer was in distress off Seafield beach.

The crew, along with the help of Leven and St Andrews coastguard teams, was at the scene within five minutes.

A woman being led up the steps of a harbour after being rescued by Kinghorn RNLI
The volunteer RNLI crew leading the swimmer to waiting paramedics following the rescue.

A short time later the female swimmer was spotted about 100m off shore clinging to a buoyancy aid.

Helm Scott McIlravie said: “On arrival, spotting the casualty was difficult due to the waves, which were over 1.5m high at points ,along with rocks and creel pot buoys in the area.

“After a short time and with assistance from Kinghorn coastguard rescue team, the casualty was spotted approximately 100m offshore.

“We manoeuvred towards the casualty taking great care among rocks just below the surface.

“She was then pulled aboard the lifeboat and assessed.

Swimmer taken for assessment by ambulance crew

“The casualty was not in need of any urgent medical attention but was taken to Kirkcaldy harbour to be handed over for assessment by the ambulance service.

“Coastguard teams from Kinghorn and Leven were also on hand to assist.

“The casualty who was a regular swimmer and well equipped took the right actions when she realised she was in difficulty by holding onto her tow-float and conserving energy.”

In a Facebook post, Kinghorn RNLI said it was a “life saved” following the rescue.

The incident came after a major search was launched on the Tay on Friday after reports that a man was in difficulty in the water – but it was later stood down after nothing was found.

