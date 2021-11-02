Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Scottish Deer Centre introduces Bob the smoker train as it expands food offering

By Claire Warrender
November 2 2021, 6.55am
Gavin Findlay, left, and David Hamilton, right, with Steve Mitchell from the Buffalo Farm.

The Scottish Deer Centre has teamed up with one of Fife’s most successful food businesses to bring ‘Bob’ to the park.

Bob is the Buffalo Farm’s smoker train, a fully functional mobile cooking machine.

Its addition will allow deer centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay to finalise their new smokehouse menu.

Gavin Findlay, Steve Mitchell from the Buffalo Farm, and David Hamilton with Bob.
Gavin Findlay, Steve Mitchell from the Buffalo Farm, and David Hamilton with Bob.

And they hope Bob will become an attraction, offering a photo opportunity for families as well as great food.

The smoker train is the latest addition to the Scottish Deer Centre as David and Gavin work to return it to its former glory.

The pair bought the attraction, near Cupar, last May months after it plunged into administration.

Both have young children who had previously enjoyed visiting the centre and wanted to invest it its future.

Award-winning products

As well as introducing Bob, David and Gavin are now stocking the Buffalo Farm’s produce in their newly fitted farm shop.

Gavin said: “The Buffalo Farm is just along the road from us and their award-winning products have become legendary across Scotland.

Pick your own pumpkins at Scottish Deer Centre ahead of Halloween. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

“We have said from the start that we wanted to add new things to the park so we feel the addition of an American-style smoker offers something different.

“It’s also a great photo opportunity for the kids.”

To celebrate Bob’s arrival the Scottish Deer Centre opened its doors for free on weekdays to give visitors the chance to taste the new food offerings.

“We are really excited about the new dishes we can come up with in the future for Bob,” said Gavin.

“Whether it’s seasonal or a visitor’s suggestion, we’re open to anything.

“So if you’re visiting and have an idea for a tasty new menu item, please let the staff know and we’ll do our best to accommodate.”

Buffalo Farm founder Steve Mitchell is also happy.

“I couldn’t think of a better location for Bob the smoker train than the Scottish Deer Centre,” he said.

Christmas market at the Scottish Deer Centre

The Scottish Deer Centre was closed for more than a year before David and Gavin bought it.

They agreed a sale for an undisclosed sum and the smoker train is just one of a host of ideas they have for the 55-acre park.

Gavin and David at the adventure playground. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

New species, including Highland cows, have been added and they are bringing in more for children to play on.

They’ve had a successful Halloween season with their first pumpkin patch.

And they’re now planning a German-style Christmas market and Santa’s grotto over the festive season.

The Scottish Deer Centre was previously owned by The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which collapsed last November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]