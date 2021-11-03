Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Allan Bryant: Family of missing Glenrothes man reveal search ‘torture’ eight years on

By Jake Keith & Neil Henderson
November 3 2021, 6.00am Updated: November 3 2021, 11.02am
Allan Bryant was captured on CCTV in Styx nightclub, Glenrothes, on the night he disappeared.
The dad of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant admits it is becoming “more and more difficult” to keep searching for his son eight years on from his disappearance.

Allan, from Glenrothes, has not been seen since leaving the town’s Styx nightclub on Caskieberran Road just after 2am on Sunday November 3 2013.

It led to Police Scotland launching one of its biggest missing person cases but no solid leads have been established.

Officers insist finding Allan remains a priority.

Glenrothes man Allan Bryant has not been seen since leaving a nightclub in the town in November 2013.

Allan’s family have tried everything to find out what happened that night and have regularly spoken of the ongoing heartbreak it has caused.

Speaking on the anniversary, his dad Allan Bryant Snr has told The Courier he still holds hope that one day the truth will come out.

He said: “It’s a living hell every single day not knowing what happened or where he is.

“I’ve run out of ways to appeal to people who may have information and have struggled to remain positive, especially over the last year.

The thought of facing yet another year not knowing where Allan is… is absolute torture.”

“All I can do is plead with anyone who may have information, however small or insignificant they may think it is, to contact the police.

“The thought of facing yet another year not knowing where Allan is and not being able to have closure for me and my family is absolute torture.”

The 56-year-old says he has spoken with the head of the investigation into Allan’s disappearance to discuss what more can be done in the search.

He has also vowed never to give up looking for his son.

He added: “It’s becoming more and more difficult but we’ve also said we will never give up trying to find Allan and that will always remain.”

Allan Bryant Jnr, left, and his parents Allan Snr and Marie,right.

Detective chief inspector Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, says police lines are open for anyone with even the smallest piece of information.

“We know that every anniversary that passes is another blow for the Bryant family and my thoughts are very much with them today,” he said.

“Finding Allan remains a priority and I can assure the local community that all new information, no matter how small, will be fully assessed and acted upon as appropriate.

“Once again I urge anyone who has information which could relate to Allan’s disappearance to report this as soon as possible.”

False hope after discovery of human remains

When last seen, the 23-year-old was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour.

It had navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom. He was also wearing dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

At the time of his disappearance he was described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

There have been several occasions over the past eight years when remains have been found in Fife — only for police to later rule out the possibility they were Allan’s.

Bones were found in a disused industrial estate just a mile from the club he visited that night, while more were found 20 miles away in St Andrews this year.

In August, Allan Snr also claimed he had been told by police that a search near his home may have been in connection with his son’s investigation, which was later corrected.

