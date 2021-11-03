Allan Bryant: Family of missing Glenrothes man reveal search ‘torture’ eight years on

An error occurred. Please try again.

The dad of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant admits it is becoming “more and more difficult” to keep searching for his son eight years on from his disappearance.

Allan, from Glenrothes, has not been seen since leaving the town’s Styx nightclub on Caskieberran Road just after 2am on Sunday November 3 2013.

It led to Police Scotland launching one of its biggest missing person cases but no solid leads have been established.

Officers insist finding Allan remains a priority.

Allan’s family have tried everything to find out what happened that night and have regularly spoken of the ongoing heartbreak it has caused.

Speaking on the anniversary, his dad Allan Bryant Snr has told The Courier he still holds hope that one day the truth will come out.

He said: “It’s a living hell every single day not knowing what happened or where he is.

“I’ve run out of ways to appeal to people who may have information and have struggled to remain positive, especially over the last year.

“All I can do is plead with anyone who may have information, however small or insignificant they may think it is, to contact the police.

“The thought of facing yet another year not knowing where Allan is and not being able to have closure for me and my family is absolute torture.”

The 56-year-old says he has spoken with the head of the investigation into Allan’s disappearance to discuss what more can be done in the search.

He has also vowed never to give up looking for his son.

He added: “It’s becoming more and more difficult but we’ve also said we will never give up trying to find Allan and that will always remain.”

Detective chief inspector Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, says police lines are open for anyone with even the smallest piece of information.

“We know that every anniversary that passes is another blow for the Bryant family and my thoughts are very much with them today,” he said.

“Finding Allan remains a priority and I can assure the local community that all new information, no matter how small, will be fully assessed and acted upon as appropriate.

“Once again I urge anyone who has information which could relate to Allan’s disappearance to report this as soon as possible.”

False hope after discovery of human remains

When last seen, the 23-year-old was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour.

It had navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom. He was also wearing dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

At the time of his disappearance he was described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

There have been several occasions over the past eight years when remains have been found in Fife — only for police to later rule out the possibility they were Allan’s.

Bones were found in a disused industrial estate just a mile from the club he visited that night, while more were found 20 miles away in St Andrews this year.

In August, Allan Snr also claimed he had been told by police that a search near his home may have been in connection with his son’s investigation, which was later corrected.