Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Historic Kirkcaldy landmark narrowly saved from demolition

By Neil Henderson
November 6 2021, 7.00am
Phil Hain bought the historic Kirkcaldy church just hours after viewing it.
Phil Hain bought the historic Kirkcaldy church just hours after viewing it.

A Kirkcaldy landmark has been saved at the 11th hour thanks to a Fife businessman.

Commercial landlord Phil Hain offered to buy the 19th Century St Clair Street Methodist Church just hours after viewing the building for the first time.

The church, which has been a place of worship in the town for over 130 years, has lain empty throughout the pandemic.

The St Clair Street Methodist Church has been a notable landmark in Kirkcaldy since it was built in 1888.

Faced with mounting repairs, the dwindling congregation decided to amalgamate with Rosyth Methodist Church and the building was put up for sale in May.

Offer was accepted

But as the church had not been given listed status, it was feared the impressive structure could be bulldozed to make way for a new development.

Commercial landlord Phil Hain made an offer for the building just hours after viewing it.

However, Phil, who has a portfolio of over 30 properties across Fife including several in Kirkcaldy High Street, said he fell in love with the idea of owning a church.

The day after stepping through the building’s doors, he made an offer above the initial £75,000 starting price, which was accepted.

One of the stained glass windows in the main church building.

“I viewed it on the Monday, made an offer on the Tuesday and was the owner of a church by the Wednesday,” Phil said.

“I knew immediately that the church still had life left in it and it’s such a historic building it would have been a shame to see it go.

Over 130 years of history

And with over 2,100 sq ft of internal space, as well as traditional stained glass windows, an additional annexe, courtyard and adjacent parking, Phil is sure he has landed a bargain.

A close-up of the stained glass window.

Phil, originally a fruit merchant before becoming a commercial landlord 20 years ago, thinks he’ll have no problem finding a tenant after securing keys to the church this week.

The new owner said he has already had local groups asking if the church is for hire.

“Now that the pews have been removed we have a large space which will be ideal for recreational or sporting club use,” said Phil.

“I’m thinking maybe a dance school or a martial arts centre or even some sort of community use.

“Best of all, it’s in a fantastic location on one of the town’s busiest roads.

“Additionally, there’s ample free parking and lots of surrounding shops which command a high footfall.

“It’s a good feeling to know such an historic building which not disappear.”

Church was built 1888 for £600

The history of the Methodist Church in Kirkcaldy can be traced back to 1883 there was a desire to open a church to support local families.

After several years of meeting in temporary halls, street corners and even Kirkcaldy beach, it was decided the congregation needed its own church.

Eventually the St Clair Street location was chosen and the church was built in 1888, at a cost of £600.

Money for a church hall was raised thanks to every member giving one guinea to provide a Sunday School.

The church later saw electric lighting installed in the 1920s.

Meanwhile, the installation of a new pulpit and baptismal font was added in 1938 to mark the building’s golden jubilee.

Fife villagers left in the dark over council decision to sell off ‘hidden gem’ nature reserve

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]