Historic Kirkcaldy landmark narrowly saved from demolition

A Kirkcaldy landmark has been saved at the 11th hour thanks to a Fife businessman.

Commercial landlord Phil Hain offered to buy the 19th Century St Clair Street Methodist Church just hours after viewing the building for the first time.

The church, which has been a place of worship in the town for over 130 years, has lain empty throughout the pandemic.

Faced with mounting repairs, the dwindling congregation decided to amalgamate with Rosyth Methodist Church and the building was put up for sale in May.

Offer was accepted

But as the church had not been given listed status, it was feared the impressive structure could be bulldozed to make way for a new development.

However, Phil, who has a portfolio of over 30 properties across Fife including several in Kirkcaldy High Street, said he fell in love with the idea of owning a church.

The day after stepping through the building’s doors, he made an offer above the initial £75,000 starting price, which was accepted.

“I viewed it on the Monday, made an offer on the Tuesday and was the owner of a church by the Wednesday,” Phil said.

“I knew immediately that the church still had life left in it and it’s such a historic building it would have been a shame to see it go.

Over 130 years of history

And with over 2,100 sq ft of internal space, as well as traditional stained glass windows, an additional annexe, courtyard and adjacent parking, Phil is sure he has landed a bargain.

Phil, originally a fruit merchant before becoming a commercial landlord 20 years ago, thinks he’ll have no problem finding a tenant after securing keys to the church this week.

“Now that the pews have been removed we have a large space which will be ideal for recreational or sporting club use,” said Phil.

“I’m thinking maybe a dance school or a martial arts centre or even some sort of community use.

“Best of all, it’s in a fantastic location on one of the town’s busiest roads.

“Additionally, there’s ample free parking and lots of surrounding shops which command a high footfall.

“It’s a good feeling to know such an historic building which not disappear.”

Church was built 1888 for £600

The history of the Methodist Church in Kirkcaldy can be traced back to 1883 there was a desire to open a church to support local families.

After several years of meeting in temporary halls, street corners and even Kirkcaldy beach, it was decided the congregation needed its own church.

Eventually the St Clair Street location was chosen and the church was built in 1888, at a cost of £600.

Money for a church hall was raised thanks to every member giving one guinea to provide a Sunday School.

The church later saw electric lighting installed in the 1920s.

Meanwhile, the installation of a new pulpit and baptismal font was added in 1938 to mark the building’s golden jubilee.