Home News Fife

Pedestrian, 55, dies after being hit by van on M90 slip road near Rosyth

By Jake Keith
November 5 2021, 8.54am Updated: November 5 2021, 9.45am
The collision happened on the slip road from the M90 near Rosyth. Image: Google.
A 55-year-old male pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle overnight on a slip road leading to the M90 near Rosyth.

The man was hit by a white MAN box van on the A823, near junction two of the motorway, at around 1.30am on Friday.

Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured, police say.

The road was closed for about six hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland‘s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who lost his life.

Police speak to ‘a number of people’ over crash

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Although we have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0154 of November 5.

Drivers on the M90 close to junction two also faced tailbacks on Friday morning as a result of a separate multi-vehicle crash.

It is the second fatality on an M90 slip road in as many days, after a lorry driver died in a crash near Perth on Thursday.

M90 Perth flyover reopens for morning rush hour after fatal lorry crash

