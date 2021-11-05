Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Swimmer says she is ‘lucky to be alive’ after dramatic Fife sea rescue

By Neil Henderson
November 5 2021, 5.57pm Updated: November 5 2021, 6.21pm

A Fife swimmer says she is lucky to be alive after she was rescued from being swept to sea.

A fun dip at Kirkcaldy’s Seafield Beach quickly turned into a nightmare for Karen Eastlake-Bell after a rip tide dragged her to deeper water.

The 53-year-old, a member of Seafield Sinkers open water swimmers group, was knocked off her feet by a large wave on Sunday.

Swept into deep water

It instantly left her out of her depth and drifting away from two fellow swimmers.

Open water swimmer, Karen Eastlake-Bell, about to be rescued by Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat crew.

Within seconds and despite efforts to swim back, Karen soon found herself in a very dangerous situation as panic set in.

And she admits without the proper wetsuit and buoyancy aid, as well as quick thinking reaction of fellow swimmers who raised the alarm, she would not have survived the ordeal.

“It’s still a shock just how quickly if all unfolded,” Karen said.

“One minute we were up to our waists having a laugh in the waves and then I was knocked clean off my feet.

Panic set in

“I found myself immediately in deeper water and despite all my efforts to swim back to my friends I was just getting nowhere.

“The look on my pals’ faces told me that it was getting serious and I did start to panic.

“I remembered an article I had read about staying calm being the best thing you could do so I started talking to myself.

“I was trying to reassure myself that everything would be okay.

“However, despite efforts to swim across the tide but I just found myself getting more fatigued.

Kingorn RNLI lifeboat crew raced to Seafield Beach as soon as the alarm was raised.

“I’m certain without the right safety equipment and the float I would have been a goner.”

As Karen desperately clung to her float in the hope someone would save her, a full-scale rescue operation was under way.

Emergency rescue operation

Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat was scrambled with a volunteer crew in the water and heading to the Kirkcaldy coast in minutes.

The situation was becoming increasingly dangerous for Karen as she struggled to keep hold of her float due to exhaustion.

“It felt like I was in the water hours before the crew arrived but I now know it was only about 45 minutes since we stepped foot on the beach, ” said Karen.

“I can’t describe the relief of seeing the lifeboat crew who were amazing.

“They saved my life for sure.”

Quick thinking saved swimmer’s life

Neil Chalmers, Kinghorn RNLI helm, said having the correct equipment certainly helped save Karen’s life.

He said: “Karen was definitely saved by her own equipment, especially her tow float as well as the prompt actions of the people she had been swimming with.

“We consider this a life saved, although she and her friends definitely helped to make that happen.

Karen helped to safety back following the dramatic sea rescue.

“Having the float to cling on to made a huge difference and proves that having the right equipment for open water swimming is vital.

“Also the ability to remain calm in such a stressful situation was a massive help.”

Despite her ordeal, Karen suffered no lasting effects and was back in the water just hours later.

In an emergency on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

The RNLI has a full guide for how to access help at sea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]