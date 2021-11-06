Humza Yousaf ‘failing to get on top of Fife’s A&E crisis’ claims MSP

An error occurred. Please try again.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP has been accused of failing to get on top of Fife’s A&E crisis as waiting time figures are WORSE again.

New figures reveal for the week ending October 24:

There were 1102 attendances at A&E.

69.6% seen within four hours – fewer than the previous week’s figure of 72.9% .

seen within four hours – fewer than the previous week’s figure of . These figures are still short of the Government’s target of 95%.

Fife health chiefs have been clear on the work being carried out to turn the tide over the course of the past few weeks.

And now Murdo Fraser MSP has turned his attention once again to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf MSP, calling the latest figures a “damning indictment” of his stewardship of the NHS.

He says Mr Yousaf has completely failed to get on top of the crisis, even before the peak winter period hits.

He adds: “With each passing week, the crisis gets worse on Humza Yousaf’s watch.

“He has been incapable of getting to grips with this crisis, and more and more patients are paying the price.

“These lengthy A&E waiting times prove yet again how the Scottish NHS is at breaking point with Humza Yousaf in charge.”

Mr Fraser continues: “Frontline staff in Fife are completely overwhelmed and we have not yet reached the peak winter period.

‘Slow to react’

“Support from our UK Armed Forces to support NHS services is hugely welcome.

“But Humza Yousaf was too slow to react to this crisis. He must deal with it now otherwise health services in Fife will endure a truly dreadful winter.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson says Scotland’s core A&E departments continue to outperform those in the rest of the UK, as they have for six years.

They also paid tribute to “incredible A&E staff ensuring those most in need are seen quickest. They recognise some aren’t getting the service expected, and apologise to anyone who has suffered as a result.

The spokesperson says Mr Yousaf has been clear about the challenging winter ahead and has outlined added investment to tackle issues.

“The Health Secretary has been very clear this will be the most difficult winter in NHS history.

“That’s why we’ve announced £300 million of measures to increase NHS and social care capacity as part of our strategy to simultaneously tackle the various issues combining in extra A&E waits.”

How will funding help?

The Scottish Government says the extra cash will: