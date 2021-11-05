Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SURVEY: Young people in Cupar encouraged to give their views on future priorities for the town

By Michael Alexander
November 5 2021, 5.00pm
Cupar Crossgate.
Young people living, working and studying in Cupar are being encouraged to give their views on what the priorities should be for the future of the town.

Cupar Community Council is running an online survey seeking honest opinions on how people rate Cupar as a place to live, work, study and raise a family.

Around 100 people – mainly adults – have responded to the survey so far.

However, Cupar Community Council secretary Robert Graham said it would be great to receive more responses, especially from younger people to give greater balance.

Explorer Scouts rolled up their sleeves to aid environmental efforts at Cupar’s Tarvit Pond in 2017

What does the survey ask?

The survey, which went live on September 25 and runs until November 22, asks: “Overall, how well would you rate Cupar as a place to live, work, study, raise a family?”

Other questions include what are the good things about Cupar we all might celebrate and encourage more?

Are there things which could be improved or an issue which you feel is being ignored or forgotten?

Anything else you would like to share we would be interested in?

Autumn colours in Cupar by the Eden

The survey also lists a number of comments the community council often hears from local people.

Community priorities

Participants in the survey are asked to rank which areas are most important to them so that the community council might gain a better understanding of community priorities.

The options listed are: Not enough timely local responses to the climate emergency; air pollution in Bonnygate; a better idea of what Cupar North might look like and when the bypass will open; parking on congested streets; concerns about access to health services; more community events – not just for summer and facilities open longer or when they are needed.

A trip to Cupar Recycling Centre would mean some Tay Bridgehead residents travelling twice the distance.

Other areas listed are more homes for single people and young people in the centre of town; recycling centre open longer and more accessible; what’s the future of “Elmwood” College looking like?; inconsiderate dog owners not clearing up poo; speeding traffic; better routes and signage for walking, cycling; public transport timetables – better connections and journey times; a better choice of shops; lack of local employment opportunities and better use of our parks and green space.

The survey, which runs until November 22 and is open to people of all ages, can be accessed via https://app.sli.do/event/d7ynspnx

The results of the feedback will be posted on the Cupar Communty Council website www.cuparcommunitycouncil.org.uk by November 30.

Gina Logan is chairman of Cupar Community Council and a former Team Scotland Commonwealth Games coach

What is Cupar Community Council?

The Royal Burgh of Cupar and  District Community Council has statutory consultee status and represents the town of Cupar, and the villages of Cuparmuir and Foodieash.

The community council is made up from members of the public who have an interest in the wellbeing of their community.

Community councilors are volunteers and serve for a period of up to four years.

Cupar elects 18 community councillors and the next elections are scheduled for October 2023.

