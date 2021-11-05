SURVEY: Young people in Cupar encouraged to give their views on future priorities for the town

An error occurred. Please try again.

Young people living, working and studying in Cupar are being encouraged to give their views on what the priorities should be for the future of the town.

Cupar Community Council is running an online survey seeking honest opinions on how people rate Cupar as a place to live, work, study and raise a family.

Around 100 people – mainly adults – have responded to the survey so far.

However, Cupar Community Council secretary Robert Graham said it would be great to receive more responses, especially from younger people to give greater balance.

What does the survey ask?

The survey, which went live on September 25 and runs until November 22, asks: “Overall, how well would you rate Cupar as a place to live, work, study, raise a family?”

Other questions include what are the good things about Cupar we all might celebrate and encourage more?

Are there things which could be improved or an issue which you feel is being ignored or forgotten?

Anything else you would like to share we would be interested in?

The survey also lists a number of comments the community council often hears from local people.

Community priorities

Participants in the survey are asked to rank which areas are most important to them so that the community council might gain a better understanding of community priorities.

The options listed are: Not enough timely local responses to the climate emergency; air pollution in Bonnygate; a better idea of what Cupar North might look like and when the bypass will open; parking on congested streets; concerns about access to health services; more community events – not just for summer and facilities open longer or when they are needed.

Other areas listed are more homes for single people and young people in the centre of town; recycling centre open longer and more accessible; what’s the future of “Elmwood” College looking like?; inconsiderate dog owners not clearing up poo; speeding traffic; better routes and signage for walking, cycling; public transport timetables – better connections and journey times; a better choice of shops; lack of local employment opportunities and better use of our parks and green space.

The survey, which runs until November 22 and is open to people of all ages, can be accessed via https://app.sli.do/event/d7ynspnx

The results of the feedback will be posted on the Cupar Communty Council website www.cuparcommunitycouncil.org.uk by November 30.

What is Cupar Community Council?

The Royal Burgh of Cupar and District Community Council has statutory consultee status and represents the town of Cupar, and the villages of Cuparmuir and Foodieash.

The community council is made up from members of the public who have an interest in the wellbeing of their community.

Community councilors are volunteers and serve for a period of up to four years.

Cupar elects 18 community councillors and the next elections are scheduled for October 2023.