24 photos showcasing the Elie beach bonfire night 2021 By Katherine Ferries November 6 2021, 12.14pm Updated: November 6 2021, 1.12pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crowds gathered at The Ship Inn and Elie beach in Fife to watch the Bonfire. Most people used the traditional methods of keeping cosy on the chilly night by wrapping up or enjoying a warm drink, while others enjoyed an alcoholic beverage from the pub to warm their cockles. All photos by Steve Brown. Bonfire ablaze for the crowd at the The Ship Inn for the Elie & Earlsferry Bonfire Night Hamill & McLachlan family from Glenrothes Fearne Steele with parents Alana and Tommy Steele from Oakley Fearne Steele smiling for the camera Brown Family – Jackie, Molly, Brendan, Janice, Alistair and Luca from Glenrothes Luca Brown from Glenrothes Shannon Dalrymple and Harris Docherty from St Andrews Kerryann Methven and Chantelle Houston with kids Brooke, Demi Methven and Harper O’haggan from Cardenden and Glenrothes. Maxwell Family from Leven with kids Ellis , Coby and Cooper Uncle Jack Ross with Holly Ross from Leven Parents Lauren and Thomas Christie with kids Chloe and Jason Marnie Hendry, James Hendry, Layla Richardson, Paul Hendry, Erin Richardson and Craig Richardson from Dunfermline and Glenrothes Allan and Cheryl Stuart with Lilly Stuart from Leven Robinson Family from Glenrothes, Graeme, Claire with kids Ayda and Layla Fiona & Iain Forest from Dunfermline Baby Wynter with mum Steph Hutchison and grandparents Pauline Chung Kevin Brown from Leven Parents Chloe Cooper and Greig Downie with kids Sophie and April Monica West and Dave Edwards from Dunfermline Ramsay and Iris with Gail Meiklem from Wormit Evie Blackwood and Nyah Wilson from Glenrothes Cora and Dana Anderson with light wands The Wilson Family from Kirkcaldy – James, Laura, Koryn and Grandma Nancy Lauren and Jess Paterson from Kirkcaldy and St Andrews MAP: 8 of the best Bonfire Night fireworks displays in Tayside and Fife Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close