Home News Fife

24 photos showcasing the Elie beach bonfire night 2021

By Katherine Ferries
November 6 2021, 12.14pm Updated: November 6 2021, 1.12pm

Crowds gathered at The Ship Inn and Elie beach in Fife to watch the Bonfire.

Most people used the traditional methods of keeping cosy on the chilly night by wrapping up or enjoying a warm drink, while others enjoyed an alcoholic beverage from the pub to warm their cockles.

All photos by Steve Brown.

Bonfire ablaze for the crowd at the The Ship Inn for the Elie & Earlsferry Bonfire Night
Hamill & McLachlan family from Glenrothes
Fearne Steele with parents Alana and Tommy Steele from Oakley
Fearne Steele smiling for the camera
Brown Family – Jackie, Molly, Brendan, Janice, Alistair and Luca from Glenrothes
Luca Brown from Glenrothes
Shannon Dalrymple and Harris Docherty from St Andrews
Kerryann Methven and Chantelle Houston with kids Brooke, Demi Methven and Harper O’haggan from Cardenden and Glenrothes.
Maxwell Family from Leven with kids Ellis , Coby and Cooper
Uncle Jack Ross with Holly Ross from Leven
Parents Lauren and Thomas Christie with kids Chloe and Jason
Marnie Hendry, James Hendry, Layla Richardson, Paul Hendry, Erin Richardson and Craig Richardson from Dunfermline and Glenrothes
Allan and Cheryl Stuart with Lilly Stuart from Leven
Robinson Family from Glenrothes, Graeme, Claire with kids Ayda and Layla
Fiona & Iain Forest from Dunfermline
Baby Wynter with mum Steph Hutchison and grandparents Pauline Chung  Kevin Brown from Leven
Parents Chloe Cooper and Greig Downie with kids Sophie and April
Monica West and Dave Edwards from Dunfermline
Ramsay and Iris with Gail Meiklem from Wormit
Evie Blackwood and Nyah Wilson from Glenrothes
Cora and Dana Anderson with light wands
The Wilson Family from Kirkcaldy –  James, Laura, Koryn and Grandma Nancy
Lauren and Jess Paterson from Kirkcaldy and St Andrews

 

