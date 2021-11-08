Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New deal will see Comrie Bing eyesore removed from Fife landscape

By Neil Henderson
November 8 2021, 1.27pm
Material from Comrie Bing will be used to cap the Valleyfield ash lagoons.
Material from Comrie Bing will be used to cap the Valleyfield ash lagoons.

The last remnants of a mining eyesore that has blotted the Fife landscape for generations is to be removed.

Mining waste that makes up Comrie Bing is to be used to cap the ash lagoons at Valleyfield in west Fife following a deal struck by Fife Council.

Comrie Development Company and Scottish Power have agreed to remove the bing, which has been an eyesore for residents of Torryburn and Valleyfield for decades.

It had been feared the waste would remain after the former owners of the Comire site went into liquidation in 2020.

Eyesore to be removed

Villagers have long complained about the effects of ash emanating from the bing during prolonged dry spells.

Now the last of the materials will be removed to fill the lagoons.

The Valleyfield ash lagoons were formed in the 1970s to take the residue from burning coal at Longannet Power Station.

With the closure of the power station earlier than envisaged in 2016, it left a shortage of material to complete the infilling.

The project to remove the eyesore form the Fife landscape is expected to take about 60 weeks.

However, following a site search for suitable material, Comrie Bing was tested and found to be the ideal material for use in capping the Valleyfield site.

In doing so it will create new redevelopment opportunities for the former Comrie colliery.

The site, which opened in 1939, was abandoned by the coal board when it closed in 1986.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transport committee, says the move is a “win-win for west Fife”.

Timescale for bing clearance work

He said: “Two sites with a legacy of the coal and power industries in Fife are helping each other to tackle environmental issues and improve the environment for local communities.

“This is an excellent example of Fife Council aligning its different teams to improve our environment, tackle issues from our industrial past, attract new investment and provide positive results for our communities.

The project will take a maximum 60 weeks and will be carried out by I&H Brown.

Lorries will use the Clackmannanshire and Kincardine bridges in an attempt to minimise disruption for locals.

The council also says discussions are at an “early stage” about the future use of the colliery site, but it may become a wildlife site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier