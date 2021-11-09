Appeal for return of ‘irreplaceable’ footage for pensioners’ Christmas after Cowdenbeath camera theft

An error occurred. Please try again.

A last-ditch appeal has been made for a thief to return 19 months of film footage after camera equipment was stolen in Cowdenbeath.

Local author and filmmaker, Maureen Kennedy, says she has been left distraught after the opportunist theft on what was the last day of filming.

The theft means the loss of the entire footage for a Cowdenbeath social history project which Maureen says is “irreplaceable”.

The footage was part of a nostalgic film project to be shown to local pensioners at Christmas.

Camera theft

The equipment was stolen close to the junction with High Street and Broad Street on Sunday, October 17 just a few feet from where Maureen was filming at the end of a mammoth film project.

Along with a camera and equipment, worth around £2,000, were a number of memory cards which contain all of the footage shot in the last 19 months.

Maureen, a well known bereavement councillor in Cowdenbeath for over 40 years, says nothing has been returned to her, despite her best efforts.

‘Heartbreaking’

“It is utterly heartbreaking to have the equipment stolen but more so the footage which is irreplaceable,” said Maureen.

“I’ve been working on the film project depicting historical aspects of Cowdenbeath throughout the pandemic.

“The plan was to have it ready for Christmas for pensioners and the work I’ve undertaken was all free.

“To have my entire work on the project stolen possibly never to return is gut-wrenching.”

Remorse

Maureen has not involved the police as she hopes the thief may be more likely to come forward anonymously.

She is pleading to whoever is responsible to at least return the previous memory cards, if not the expensive equipment.

“I’m resigned to not getting the camera and equipment but I’m appealing to the thief to show some human spirit and at least return the memory cards,” she said.

“The camera was taken on the the final day day of filming on what has been my life for the past year and a half.

“I was about to film at the junction at the top of Broad Street where the historic water fountain was once situated many years ago.

“I had moved just a few feet away from the steps where I’d left it to assess the best angles for filming.

“It was literally seconds and the bag had vanished.”

‘Distraught’

The equipment bag is black and easily identifiable by a metallic red stripe across the centre.

“I don’t want the camera back just the footage and that can even be returned anonymously,” said Maureen.

Cowdenbeath councillor, Darren Watt has urged those who may have information as to the theft or the whereabouts of the bag to come forward.

“Maureen is completely distraught with the theft of her equipment, but I understand she is more upset with the loss of the content itself,” said Mr Watt.

“She is a very well known resident and contributes so much to the community, specifically with her extraordinary knowledge and passion for the history and heritage of the town.

“I would encourage the person who has the equipment to do the right thing, return it to Maureen and minimise further upset and heartache.”

Anyone with information or the return of the memory cards is urged to contact Maureen on 01383 610800.