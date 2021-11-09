Kingdom Kids Toy Appeal: Where to drop off donations to ensure every child gets a present this Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kingdom Kids has kicked off its annual toy appeal in a bid to ensure every child in Fife has a magical Christmas.

Communities and businesses are again being asked to help struggling families by handing in a gift.

Last year, more than 1,000 children across the region received presents thanks to the public’s generosity.

And this year the need is expected to be even greater as the effects of the Covid pandemic continue.

Kingdom Kids is the charity arm of Fife radio station Kingdom FM and it’s looking for toys for boys and girls up to the age of 18.

No child should go without

Charity manager Stacey Wallace said she was delighted to be launching the 2021 appeal.

“Last year was a massive success and with referrals already coming in we expect to need even more,” she said.

“Families are really struggling this year because of the impact of the pandemic so we are here to help.”

Stacey added: “We want to make sure no children go without.

“It’s the most magical time of year and the thought of a child waking up on Christmas day without a gift is heartbreaking.

“We hope to get as many businesses and individuals behind the appeal as possible and this is why we’re launching it early.”

Stacey added: “If you can help us, please get in touch.

“Your help is so much appreciated.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our main sponsor, Gym 64. We could not do this without you.”

Suggested donations and where to take them

The appeal has listed a number of suggested donations.

Among them are arts and creative sets, action figures and playsets, electronic and educational toys and Lego.

Games, puzzles, books and outdoor toys are also on the wish list, along with cosy pyjamas, slippers and dressing gowns.

And gift sets for teenage boys and girls can also be handed in.

They should be donated, unwrapped, between November 15 and December 17.

This year’s appeal is sponsored by Gym 64, which has organised drop-off points at its premises in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Toys can also be left at Morrisons’ stores in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.