Kingdom Kids Toy Appeal: Where to drop off donations to ensure every child gets a present this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Kingdom Kids Toy Appeal: Where to drop off donations to ensure every child gets a present this Christmas

By Claire Warrender
November 9 2021, 7.07am Updated: November 9 2021, 10.19am
Ben Smith of Gym G4, Ashley Brown and Stacey Wallace of Kingdom Kids, and Gym 64 owner Alan Goodsir.

Kingdom Kids has kicked off its annual toy appeal in a bid to ensure every child in Fife has a magical Christmas.

Communities and businesses are again being asked to help struggling families by handing in a gift.

Kingdom Kids
The appeal was launched by, from left, Gym 64 owner Alan Goodsir, Stacey Wallace and Ashley Brown from Kingdom Kids, and Gym 64 trainer Ben Smith.

Last year, more than 1,000 children across the region received presents thanks to the public’s generosity.

And this year the need is expected to be even greater as the effects of the Covid pandemic continue.

Kingdom Kids is the charity arm of Fife radio station Kingdom FM and it’s looking for toys for boys and girls up to the age of 18.

No child should go without

Charity manager Stacey Wallace said she was delighted to be launching the 2021 appeal.

Last year was a massive success and with referrals already coming in we expect to need even more,” she said.

“Families are really struggling this year because of the impact of the pandemic so we are here to help.”

Kingdom Kids has launched its Christmas toy appeal.

Stacey added: “We want to make sure no children go without.

“It’s the most magical time of year and the thought of a child waking up on Christmas day without a gift is heartbreaking.

“We hope to get as many businesses and individuals behind the appeal as possible and this is why we’re launching it early.”

Stacey added: “If you can help us, please get in touch.

“Your help is so much appreciated.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our main sponsor, Gym 64. We could not do this without you.”

Suggested donations and where to take them

The appeal has listed a number of suggested donations.

Among them are arts and creative sets, action figures and playsets, electronic and educational toys and Lego.

Games, puzzles, books and outdoor toys are also on the wish list, along with cosy pyjamas, slippers and dressing gowns.

And gift sets for teenage boys and girls can also be handed in.

They should be donated, unwrapped, between November 15 and December 17.

This year’s appeal is sponsored by Gym 64, which has organised drop-off points at its premises in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Toys can also be left at Morrisons’ stores in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]