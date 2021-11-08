Police rush to Cowdenbeath crash between pedestrian and car

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian near Cowdenbeath on Monday night.

Police were called to the A909 at 6:50pm amid reports of crash between a car and a man in his forties.

The extent of his injuries is currently unclear.

Officers set up road closures along the A909 between Cowdenbeath and Kelty following the incident and confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A909 near Cowdenbeath following a crash involving a pedestrian, a man in his forties, and a car which took place around 6:50pm.

“Road closures are in place and enquiries are ongoing.”