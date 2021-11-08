Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police rush to Cowdenbeath crash between pedestrian and car

By Katy Scott
November 8 2021, 9.36pm Updated: November 8 2021, 9.46pm
a909 cowdenbeath kelty police crash
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash between a car and a pedestrian near Cowdenbeath on Monday night.

Police were called to the A909 at 6:50pm amid reports of crash between a car and a man in his forties.

The extent of his injuries is currently unclear.

Officers set up road closures along the A909 between Cowdenbeath and Kelty following the incident and confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

crash cowdenbeath kelty a909 police
Police were called to the A909 between Cowdenbeath and Kelty.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A909 near Cowdenbeath following a crash involving a pedestrian, a man in his forties, and a car which took place around 6:50pm.

“Road closures are in place and enquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier