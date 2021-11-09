Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dies in Cowdenbeath crash

By Emma Crichton
November 9 2021, 7.25am Updated: November 9 2021, 4.01pm
crash cowdenbeath kelty a909
Police were called to the A909 between Cowdenbeath and Kelty.

A man has died after a crash in Fife.

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision between a car and a pedestrian near Cowdenbeath on Monday evening.

The A909 was closed for six and a half hours between Cowdenbeath and Kelty as police carried out an investigation.

Collision

Inspector Andy Gibb of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in contact with offices.”

Appeal

He added: “I would also appeal to any motorists with possible dash-cam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3131 of Monday November 8 2021.

