Man dies in Cowdenbeath crash

A man has died after a crash in Fife.

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision between a car and a pedestrian near Cowdenbeath on Monday evening.

The A909 was closed for six and a half hours between Cowdenbeath and Kelty as police carried out an investigation.

Collision

Inspector Andy Gibb of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in contact with offices.”

Appeal

He added: “I would also appeal to any motorists with possible dash-cam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3131 of Monday November 8 2021.