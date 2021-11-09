Missing Fife man who travelled to Dundee returned to Kirkcaldy, police confirm

An error occurred. Please try again.

A missing Fife man who travelled to Dundee by bus later returned to Kirkcaldy, inquiries have confirmed.

Dempster Downie, 24, was reported missing from the Fife town on Friday and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Officers originally believed that he had travelled via bus to Dundee, however they have now said that he later returned and was spotted on St Clair Street at 10pm.

Inquiries into the man’s disappearance are still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Downie is described as 6ft foot 3in with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Lacoste tracksuit top and joggers.

Those with information that may help to find the missing man have been asked to contact on 101 quoting reference 2235 of November 5.