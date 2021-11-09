Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Missing Fife man who travelled to Dundee returned to Kirkcaldy, police confirm

By Matteo Bell
November 9 2021, 9.36am Updated: November 9 2021, 11.37am
Police have issued an appeal to help find missing Dempster Downie, 24.
A missing Fife man who travelled to Dundee by bus later returned to Kirkcaldy, inquiries have confirmed.

Dempster Downie, 24, was reported missing from the Fife town on Friday and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Officers originally believed that he had travelled via bus to Dundee, however they have now said that he later returned and was spotted on St Clair Street at 10pm.

Inquiries into the man’s disappearance are still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Officers in Fife are continuing to appeal for help to trace Dempster Downie, 24 who is missing from the Kirkcaldy…

Posted by Fife Police Division on Monday, 8 November 2021

Downie is described as 6ft foot 3in with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Lacoste tracksuit top and joggers.

Those with information that may help to find the missing man have been asked to contact on 101 quoting reference 2235 of November 5.

