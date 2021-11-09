Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Drivers face eight-mile diversion as stretch of Fife road closes

By Emma Duncan
November 9 2021, 3.35pm
A section of road in Thornton is going to be closed for resurfacing work for several weeks
Drivers face a diversion of about eight miles when a stretch of Fife road closes for roadworks later this month.

Resurfacing work is going to be carried out on part of Strathore Road in Thornton.

It comes as Fife Council is investing £258,000 on improving the road network in the village.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “We maintain over 2,400 km of roads in Fife and we are spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

‘We will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum’

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”

Where and when is the work taking place?

The roadworks will affect a section of Strathore Road from Noble Foods to Oak Tree Avenue, which is about a mile long.

The stretch of Strathore Road that will be shut during the work.

It starts on November 22 and will run for up to three weeks, with that stretch of road shut for the entirety of the work.

However the resurfacing will only be taking place Monday to Friday, between 7.30am and 5pm.

A diversion route will take drivers along Strathore Road, the B922, the B921 Kinglassie Road and the B9130.

The diversion will take drivers through the south of Glenrothes.

Emergency services will be allowed through as required, but Fife Council says access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.

