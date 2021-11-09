Drivers face eight-mile diversion as stretch of Fife road closes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers face a diversion of about eight miles when a stretch of Fife road closes for roadworks later this month.

Resurfacing work is going to be carried out on part of Strathore Road in Thornton.

It comes as Fife Council is investing £258,000 on improving the road network in the village.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “We maintain over 2,400 km of roads in Fife and we are spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

‘We will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum’

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”

Where and when is the work taking place?

The roadworks will affect a section of Strathore Road from Noble Foods to Oak Tree Avenue, which is about a mile long.

It starts on November 22 and will run for up to three weeks, with that stretch of road shut for the entirety of the work.

However the resurfacing will only be taking place Monday to Friday, between 7.30am and 5pm.

A diversion route will take drivers along Strathore Road, the B922, the B921 Kinglassie Road and the B9130.

Emergency services will be allowed through as required, but Fife Council says access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.