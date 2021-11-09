Leven Halloween house with 12ft skeleton raises thousands of pounds after people queue to see it

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Leven Halloween house that haunted crowds with its spooky display raised £6,000 for a children’s cancer charity.

Vicki Bell decorated her garden with horror film characters, witches and a 12ft skeleton in the run up to Halloween.

And well over 1,000 people visited her Linwood Drive home to catch a glimpse of the spine-chilling light and sound show.

Vicki, partner Greg and son Travis launched an online crowdfunder, which raised £1,400.

And visitors posted cash into a temporary post box attached to her garden gate during the 20-day extravaganza.

Now, they have donated the money to Fife charity Love Oliver, which supports childhood cancer research and provides practical support for families.

Vicki described the amount raised as fantastic.

“I’m totally gobsmacked,” she said.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated.”

Visitors were queuing down the street

It was the second time Vicki had put on a Halloween display and this year’s was even bigger than before.

“Far more than 1,000 people turned up over the course of it,” she said.

“On Halloween itself people were queuing down the street.

Our donations are still rolling in we're going to shut down go fund me tomorrow, and take everything to be counted on Monday when we're both off work! So any final online donations this is your last call! Then we'll be dropping into LoveOliver to give them our final total!

“Some people waited 40 minutes to get their photo taken in front of the house.

“It was absolutely crazy.”

Last year, she raised £3,000 for the ward at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, where her gran was treated.

‘An epic effort’

Jennifer and Andy Gill of Love Oliver said the donation was fabulous.

“An epic effort and a brilliant total,” they said.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and to Vicki and Greg for all their awesomeness.

“It really is a privilege to have been their chosen charity for their 2021 Halloween House.”

Jennifer and Andy launched Love Oliver after their baby son Oliver died from an aggressive form of cancer on Christmas Day 2010.

He was just a few days old when he was diagnosed with a Malignant Rhabdoid Tumour and died aged 24-weeks.

They said £6,000 will help the charity immensely.

Among other things, it could fund two months of a full-time technician post at Newcastle University, furthering research into childhood cancer.

“In whatever way it’s used it’s going to make a huge difference and we’re so, so grateful,” said Jennifer.