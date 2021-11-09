Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leven Halloween house with 12ft skeleton raises thousands of pounds after people queue to see it

By Claire Warrender
November 9 2021, 3.48pm Updated: November 9 2021, 3.48pm
Vicki Bell is delighted with the amount raised.

A Leven Halloween house that haunted crowds with its spooky display raised £6,000 for a children’s cancer charity.

Vicki Bell decorated her garden with horror film characters, witches and a 12ft skeleton in the run up to Halloween.

The 12fr skeleton towers over the garden at the Leven Halloween house.
A 12-foot skeleton was among the attractions.

And well over 1,000 people visited her Linwood Drive home to catch a glimpse of the spine-chilling light and sound show.

Vicki, partner Greg and son Travis launched an online crowdfunder, which raised £1,400.

And visitors posted cash into a temporary post box attached to her garden gate during the 20-day extravaganza.

Freddy Krueger kept watch over the Leven Halloween house.

Now, they have donated the money to Fife charity Love Oliver, which supports childhood cancer research and provides practical support for families.

Vicki described the amount raised as fantastic.

“I’m totally gobsmacked,” she said.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated.”

Visitors were queuing down the street

It was the second time Vicki had put on a Halloween display and this year’s was even bigger than before.

“Far more than 1,000 people turned up over the course of it,” she said.

“On Halloween itself people were queuing down the street.

Thanks to Amy Davidson for capturing the madness on Sunday! 🤯😂The street is so quiet now, I was sleeping for 8:30pm last night 😂Our donations are still rolling in 😳 we’re going to shut down go fund me tomorrow, and take everything to be counted on Monday when we’re both off work! So any final online donations this is your last call! 😁Then we’ll be dropping into LoveOliver to give them our final total! Excited!! 🎃🖤

Posted by Halloween House Leven on Tuesday, 2 November 2021

“Some people waited 40 minutes to get their photo taken in front of the house.

“It was absolutely crazy.”

Last year, she raised £3,000 for the ward at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, where her gran was treated.

‘An epic effort’

Jennifer and Andy Gill of Love Oliver said the donation was fabulous.

“An epic effort and a brilliant total,” they said.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and to Vicki and Greg for all their awesomeness.

Andrew, Jennifer and Oliver Gill

“It really is a privilege to have been their chosen charity for their 2021 Halloween House.”

Jennifer and Andy launched Love Oliver after their baby son Oliver died from an aggressive form of cancer on Christmas Day 2010.

He was just a few days old when he was diagnosed with a Malignant Rhabdoid Tumour and died aged 24-weeks.

They said £6,000 will help the charity immensely.

Among other things, it could fund two months of a full-time technician post at Newcastle University, furthering research into childhood cancer.

“In whatever way it’s used it’s going to make a huge difference and we’re so, so grateful,” said Jennifer.

