Home News Fife

‘Flying Scotsman’ amongst darts legends coming to St Andrews for Darts Masters

By Michael Alexander
November 9 2021, 5.00pm Updated: November 9 2021, 5.10pm
Gary Anderson during the PDC William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London in 2019
Former world number one darts champion Gary Anderson is coming to St Andrews in December.

The darts legend known as The Flying Scotsman, who is a former BDO and WDF world number one and a two-time PDC World Champion, is just one of several champions who will be taking part in the St Andrews Darts Masters.

John Henderson

Anderson will be joined in the ‘Scotland v England’ darts contest by fellow Scotsman and 2007 British Open finalist John Henderson.

Also competing is English professional darts player and three times BDO World Darts champion, Glen Durrant, who is also a two-time World Masters and 2020 PDC Premier League champion.

Glen Durrant celebrates with the trophy after victory during day nine of the BDO World Professional Darts Championship 2018 at The Lakeside

He will be joined by fellow Englishman Nathan Aspinall, who won the 2019 UK Open with a 170 checkout in the final leg against former World Champion Rob Cross.

Martin Brand, who has organised the event, as well as previous darts tournaments in the town for many years, said: “Four wildcards will also play – two for either team.

Nathan Aspinall beats Michael van Gerwen and celebrates during the Unibet Premier League darts at Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, in February 2020

“MC for the event is Paul Booth, who was the original Darts MC on Setanta Sports Darts League of Legends.”

Tickets

The event, sponsored by C.N. Fencing, will be held at St Andrews University Students Union on Sunday December 5 with doors opening at 12 noon.

Tickets for the St Andrews Masters IV can be purchased through the St Andrews Darts Masters Facebook page or by phoning Mr Brand on 07976 016740 or his wife Laura on 07527 535626.

