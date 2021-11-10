UPDATE: Stranded whale of Fife coast saved thanks to divers banging rocks underwater

An error occurred. Please try again.

A rescue operation to re-float a stranded whale, found in difficulty in shallow water off the Fife coastline has proved successful.

Divers using banging rocks together underwater have successfully directed the stricken whale to safety.

An emergency operation involving divers and other volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) swung into action at East Bay in North Queensferry shortly after the alarm was raised at 11am on Wednesday.

A large whale, thought to be a Sei or Fin whale, was spotted by local residents less than 100 mtrs off the coast in difficulty.

Arriving at the scene several divers from both Edinburgh and Fife divisions of the BDMLR took to the water first assess the condition of the whale before working on efforts to direct the mammal out to deeper waters

Initial efforts to direct the 13 mtr long whale further out into the Forth had been thought to be successful however the mammal resurfaced close to the bay for a second time.

North Queensferry resident, Roy Taylor, was the first to raise the alarm shortly after 11am.

Neighbour raised the alarm

He said: “Myself and a neighbour noticed the whale splashing about just off the bay so immediately called the marine life rescue at 11.10am.

“They were here pretty quick and went straight into the water while others were posted as look out from the shoreline.

“You could clearly see the fin out of the water as came very close to the edge of the bay for a while.”

Eventually, divers knocking rocks together under water as well as clapping managed to successfully redirect the whale out to deeper water after about an hour.

Paul Smith, BDMLR’s area commander for Fife and Stirling said the rescue operation had been helped by rising incoming tide and what looked to be an uninjured and healthy whale.

Rising tide helped rescue efforts

“It was it a bit of distress and thrashing about a bit but as I got alongside it I could see it’s body condition was good,” Paul told the Courier.

“I measured it to be 12.8mtrs long and seemingly it was uninjured.

“Assessing the underwater conditions it was clear the whale wasn’t beached so a co-ordinated effort was made by several divers in the water to drive it away from danger.

The whale was measured to be approximately 12.8mtrs in length.“Eventually the whale headed back out into the Firth of Forth and was last spotted heading in the direction of Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.”

Paul said the whale would now be monitored along the Fife coastline for any sing of further difficulty.

Whale headed back out into the Forth

“We may find that due to the ordeal the whale is exhausted or has an injury we are not aware about.

“Therefore we’ll have spotters out in case it gets into further distress.”

The rescue follows an unsuccessful attempt to refloat a minke whale stranded off the coast at Dalgety Bay in April.

Paul said there was a reasonable chance the stranded animal was the same whale found in difficulty twice before along the Forth this year.

“We can’t be 100% certain but it is similar in size to the whale stranded at South Queensferry in the summer and again at Blackness near the bridges,” Paul explained.

“All we can do is continue to monitor the situation and hope it has swam out to deeper water.”