Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Remembrance: Piper’s lament as Fife village remembers its fallen

By Claire Warrender
November 11 2021, 6.45am Updated: November 11 2021, 9.51am
Piper Lyn Philiban played at a 1920's-themed vintage tea.

A lone piper played a remembrance lament as a Fife village remembered its fallen.

Gateside resident Lyn Philiban paid tribute to villagers who made the ultimate sacrifice as they fought for their country.

Remembrance Fife
Piper Lyn Philiban marked the occasion. Picture supplied by Andrew McNaughton.

She played Battle’s O’er as locals gathered at a remembrance event organised to mark the 100th anniversary of the opening of Gateside Memorial Hall.

The hall was built by public subscription in 1921 in memory of those who fell in the Great War.

It opened with a sale of work to pay the final bill of £60.

Villagers enjoyed the tea. Picture supplied by Andrew McNaughton.

And 100 years later, villagers gathered in the newly-refurbished building to celebrate with a 1920s-themed vintage tea.

In honour of the centenary, resident Stuart Falconer made a weathervane depicting a lone soldier.

Some of those who took part in the vintage tea. Picture supplied by Andrew McNaughton.

And it was unveiled by Mary Winton, who has lived in Gateside for 81 years.

In addition, the Black Watch Museum in Perth loaned a display of First World War memorabilia, while entertainment was provided by Gateside Music Group.

Keeping the community together

Gateside Community Association chairwoman Kat Wright said the Memorial Hall was now the only place left for the village to come together.

Over the years, it has hosted many events including concerts, dances, Burns’ Suppers and Halloween and Christmas parties.

Stuart Falconer and his weathervane. Picture supplied by Andrew McNaughton.

“It’s our only community facility and it’s the one thing that keeps the community together,” she said.

“We’ve a list of everyone who served during the war and we’ll lay wreaths on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day.”

The hall’s refurbishment was made possible thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and Fife Environment Trust.

The community bought new tables, chairs and kitchen appliances, repainted the main hall and resealed the maple wood floor.

Use our WW1 database to find your relatives or discover the heroes living on your street more than 100 years ago.

The 6,089 Dundee WW1 victims: Search their names, ages, ranks and addresses

 