Remembrance: Piper’s lament as Fife village remembers its fallen

A lone piper played a remembrance lament as a Fife village remembered its fallen.

Gateside resident Lyn Philiban paid tribute to villagers who made the ultimate sacrifice as they fought for their country.

She played Battle’s O’er as locals gathered at a remembrance event organised to mark the 100th anniversary of the opening of Gateside Memorial Hall.

The hall was built by public subscription in 1921 in memory of those who fell in the Great War.

It opened with a sale of work to pay the final bill of £60.

And 100 years later, villagers gathered in the newly-refurbished building to celebrate with a 1920s-themed vintage tea.

In honour of the centenary, resident Stuart Falconer made a weathervane depicting a lone soldier.

And it was unveiled by Mary Winton, who has lived in Gateside for 81 years.

In addition, the Black Watch Museum in Perth loaned a display of First World War memorabilia, while entertainment was provided by Gateside Music Group.

Keeping the community together

Gateside Community Association chairwoman Kat Wright said the Memorial Hall was now the only place left for the village to come together.

Over the years, it has hosted many events including concerts, dances, Burns’ Suppers and Halloween and Christmas parties.

“It’s our only community facility and it’s the one thing that keeps the community together,” she said.

“We’ve a list of everyone who served during the war and we’ll lay wreaths on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day.”

The hall’s refurbishment was made possible thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and Fife Environment Trust.

The community bought new tables, chairs and kitchen appliances, repainted the main hall and resealed the maple wood floor.

