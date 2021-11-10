How to get your hands on a piece of Fife theatre history

An error occurred. Please try again.

Theatre lovers will get the chance to own a piece of history when rescued furniture from a much-loved Fife venue is put up for auction.

Auditorium chairs from the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy were saved as a major refurbishment project began at the building.

The seats, which come together in twos and threes, will be sold in a silent auction held by the charity OnFife.

No date has been set yet for the auction, which is part of a fundraising effort to make the new venue more accessible for neurodiverse people and those with visual and hearing impairments.

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at OnFife, said: “The Adam Smith means so much to so many people, from generations who’ve sat in the same seats every year for the Christmas panto to mums and dads who’ve proudly watched their offspring take to the stage.

“This auction offers a one-off opportunity to own a part of the theatre.

“It is also a great opportunity to show your support for our theatres, which have been so badly hit by the pandemic while at the same time helping to broaden accessibility to the experience, be that for a child with autism who finds a normal performance overwhelming to someone who is visually impaired.

“We’d urge you to dig deep to help us reach our target, so that together we can truly broaden access to the magic of theatre for those to whom it’s less accessible.”

The chairs have served audiences since the last refurbishment in the 1970s and bosses say they are far from pristine.

However, auctioneers are hoping nostalgia and cultural charm will lure in potential bidders.

£3 million upgrade ongoing

The theatre is currently shut amid a £3 million facelift with the transformation taking place in two phases.

Covid has delayed the effort with panto season cancelled as a result.

The first phase, due for completion in a few months, is focused on the auditorium.

The second, from February 2022 to May 2023, will develop the new creative hub and bring a fresh lease of life to the café/bar, lower function suite and Beveridge Suite.

A main feature of the new layout in the foyer will be a design suite, which offers space for start-up creative businesses and opportunities to network.

We've reached the finale of our theatre clear out, folks! 🎭Our beautiful building is stripped back and sooo ready for… Posted by Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, 25 September 2021

The building is managed by Fife Cultural Trust, which operates as OnFife, on behalf of Fife Council.

OnFife was awarded £2m of capital funding from Fife Council to help bring the theatre back up to standard.

It then received £400,000 from Kirkcaldy’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund to boost the effort.

The auction will be going live this month but anyone interested is urged to register an interest in advance online.