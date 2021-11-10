Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

How to get your hands on a piece of Fife theatre history

By Jake Keith
November 10 2021, 5.23pm
Verdi Clark, OnFife's theatre programme manager, with some of the old chairs from the theatre.
Theatre lovers will get the chance to own a piece of history when rescued furniture from a much-loved Fife venue is put up for auction.

Auditorium chairs from the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy were saved as a major refurbishment project began at the building.

The seats, which come together in twos and threes, will be sold in a silent auction held by the charity OnFife.

No date has been set yet for the auction, which is part of a fundraising effort to make the new venue more accessible for neurodiverse people and those with visual and hearing impairments.

The auditorium makeover is almost complete.

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at OnFife, said: “The Adam Smith means so much to so many people, from generations who’ve sat in the same seats every year for the Christmas panto to mums and dads who’ve proudly watched their offspring take to the stage.

“This auction offers a one-off opportunity to own a part of the theatre.

“It is also a great opportunity to show your support for our theatres, which have been so badly hit by the pandemic while at the same time helping to broaden accessibility to the experience, be that for a child with autism who finds a normal performance overwhelming to someone who is visually impaired.

Billy Mack in Little Mermaid, which was performed at the Adam Smith Theatre some years ago.

“We’d urge you to dig deep to help us reach our target, so that together we can truly broaden access to the magic of theatre for those to whom it’s less accessible.”

The chairs have served audiences since the last refurbishment in the 1970s and bosses say they are far from pristine.

However, auctioneers are hoping nostalgia and cultural charm will lure in potential bidders.

£3 million upgrade ongoing

The theatre is currently shut amid a £3 million facelift with the transformation taking place in two phases.

Covid has delayed the effort with panto season cancelled as a result.

The first phase, due for completion in a few months, is focused on the auditorium.

The second, from February 2022 to May 2023, will develop the new creative hub and bring a fresh lease of life to the café/bar, lower function suite and Beveridge Suite.

A main feature of the new layout in the foyer will be a design suite, which offers space for start-up creative businesses and opportunities to network.

We've reached the finale of our theatre clear out, folks! 🎭Our beautiful building is stripped back and sooo ready for…

Posted by Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, 25 September 2021

The building is managed by Fife Cultural Trust, which operates as OnFife, on behalf of Fife Council.

OnFife was awarded £2m of capital funding from Fife Council to help bring the theatre back up to standard.

It then received £400,000 from Kirkcaldy’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund to boost the effort.

The auction will be going live this month but anyone interested is urged to register an interest in advance online.

