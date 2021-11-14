Firefighters hope to reduce attacks on staff through youth outreach in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fife teenagers are among the first in Scotland to learn first hand the work carried out by local firefighters.

A group of teens in Methil signed up to the new Youth Volunteer Scheme launched by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

It is hoped that, among other things, the initiative will help reduce attacks on firefighters in the course of their job — as was seen across the country on Bonfire night.

While there were no attacks on firefighters in Fife, eight were reported across Scotland resulting in the the Scottish Goverment committing to introducing further fireworks laws.

Among those attacked while dealing with out of control bonfires were a crew who attended the bonfire in Beauly Avenue in Kirkton in Dundee. The crew were forced to pull back as a result.

Youth initiative

It’s hoped the new youth initiative can better help young people understand the important role of firefighters and the fire service.

The first Tayside and Fife scheme was rolled out in Methil on Thursday night.

Methil fireman and youth co-ordinator, Scott Arcari, said that so far 10 young people, aged 12-16 had joined the three year programme.

Scott said: “We had hoped to launch the scheme here in Methil last year but that was delayed because of Covid.

“We are now delighted to get the first Tayside group up and running in Methil.”

New experiences

He said that they would be working in partnership with other local youth groups to get young people involved.

He added: “The youngsters will be given the chance to experience situations at the local fire station, including using the water hoses and the use of ladders.”

The scheme aims to take on young people from diverse backgrounds and help them gain an understanding of the work firefighters do.

It also teaches them new skills, giving them confidence and helping them to play a role in their own communities.

Scott said: “We sadly saw attacks on firefighters on Bonfire Night and the hope is that by involving youngsters in the youth scheme we will give them a greater insight into the work that is done and prevent behaviour like that in the future.”

Local commander and senior officer Mark Bryce said: “This a great scheme for the youngsters to get involved in to help them learn about team work, integrity and honesty.

“It could also potentially be a stepping stone for any young person hoping to eventually join the fire service.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The main objective of YVS is to provide a safe, welcoming, enjoyable and fun environment where young people can learn as individuals, develop positive relationships and actively work together for a safer Scotland.

“The scheme provides a great opportunity for young people across Scotland to develop their skillset and make a valuable contribution to their local communities, whilst gaining a unique insight into life at a working fire station.”

Role models

He added it’s hoped that by participating in the programme, young people will have a practical understanding of the fire service and play a supportive role in their communities as fire service youth volunteers.

This, he says, should support development and enhance inter-personal skills and confidence.

“Being part of SFRS is a rewarding experience and many of the people who contribute to our shared vision share a strong sense of belonging and commitment,” the spokesperson said.

“People who represent the SFRS are widely viewed as role models within our communities.

“Youth Volunteers will develop this representation to ensure that our future engagement continues to promote safer communities whilst developing our young citizen’s skills for life, learning and work; promoting fairness and equality through active participation and engagement opportunities.”

He continued: “Anyone who participates in this scheme will grow in confidence and be equipped with improved life skills as they volunteer as young ambassadors for SFRS.”

Get involved

The Methil group will meet at the town’s community centre on Thursday evenings and will go on visits to the fire station, which cannot be used full time for the group at the moment because of Covid restrictions.

Currently 10 local Youth Volunteer Scheme run across Scotland at fire stations in Alloa, Campbeltown, Dumbarton, Helensburgh, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Methil, Peterhead, Tobermory and Wick.

Five additional schemes will be implemented in 2021/22.

To get involved, email SFRS.youthengagement@firescotland.gov.uk for further information.