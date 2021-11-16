Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Hilary Green: Cupar fire engine named after late firefighter to help save lives in Paraguay

By Katy Scott
November 16 2021, 9.26am Updated: November 16 2021, 9.27am
cupar fire hilary green
The fire truck named in memory of retained firefighter Hilary Green.

A fire engine named in honour of a late Cupar firefighter – who spent many years protecting her community – has been sent to a new life in South America.

Hilary Green died in July 2019, at the age of 48, from pancreatic cancer.

She was a retained firefighter in the Fife town for about two decades and a well-known figure in the area.

Now, the Hilary Green fire appliance has been donated by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to Junta Nacional De Cuerpo de Bomberos Voluntarios del Paraguay, or the volunteer fire service of Paraguay.

Drew Green, Hilary’s brother, told The Courier: “She started off volunteering for the fire service about 20 years ago and she just progressed from there, driving the engine out to jobs.

fire engine cupar hilary green
The fire engine named after Hilary Green.

“When she started volunteering she also had her own stationery shop just a 10-minute walk from Cupar fire station.

“She had it for about 15 years and she was really passionate about that, and a lot of things really.

“She’d have a pager in the shop and whenever she was paged for the fire service, she would just shut the shop and head out.”

Drew says the donation of the fire engine was organised by Hilary when she became ill.

He said: “It’s an older truck, but it’ll be helping the people in Paraguay that otherwise might not have had that help.

“That’s what Hilary would’ve wanted.”

Tradition of naming vehicles after fallen firefighters

The delivery of the vehicle to Paraguay was organised by the International Fire & Rescue Association (IFRA) — an emergency services support charity based in Scotland.

David Kay, chairman, said: “We’ve always had a tradition of naming the donated vehicles and we have named others in memory of fallen firefighters.

“Hilary had asked us before to donate one in her name.

“She organised the whole thing, we just certified it, so the kudos should go to Hilary — she was always a great supporter of our charity.”

cupar fire engine hillary green
The Cupar community fire crew with the new Hilary Green fire engine.

The team drove the vehicle – which is the 102nd to be donated in this way – to Tilbury Docks near London to begin its journey to South America.

David said: “Hilary was a larger than life character in Cupar. She had a shop there and had a lot of time for the community.

“Her passing was very devastating for the community — and for her family and friends.

“Hilary will be remembered by all and live on in Paraguay saving lives.”

Engine ‘will be saving lives from day one’

The fire engine leaves for Paraguay on Friday and will arrive more than a month later.

David added: “Paraguay is a totally voluntary fire service.

“They’re under-funded and under-resourced. They have no government funding at all and totally rely on donations.

“There are 85 fire stations in the whole country and Paraguay is twice the twice size of the UK.

“For context, we have 356 stations in Scotland altogether, so this vehicle will be saving lives from day one.”

fire engine cupar
The interior and back of the fire engine named after Hilary.

Mark Bryce, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service local senior officer for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife, said: “Hilary relished the role of being a retained firefighter, especially being involved in community safety activities and in serving the local community.

“She quickly became a popular, well-respected, trustworthy and ever enthusiastic member of the Cupar crew.

“Her contagious, happy persona and enthusiasm to help others is still sadly missed.

“The naming of the IFRA appliance, as well as the permanent display of her memorial plaque at the station in memory of Hilary is a fitting tribute, which I hope is an inspiration to the local community in which she served.”

Fundraising Fife twins walking 50 miles in all weather to help homeless

More from The Courier