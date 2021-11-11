Fife GP practice to offer urgent appointments only amid staff shortage

An error occurred. Please try again.

A GP practice in Fife will only offer urgent same-day appointments to patients from next week due to a staff shortage.

The change is being brought into force at Valleyfield Medical Practice in west Fife, which has about 4,100 patients.

NHS Fife insists the move is only temporary.

Why is the change being made?

The health board says the practice will “prioritise appointments based on clinical need and urgency” to help with GP cover over the coming weeks.

It comes after one GP left the surgery earlier this year, while another is due to retire and has cut her hours down accordingly, while a third is set to move to another job – leaving just one doctor.

NHS Fife says only booking in urgent on-the-day appointments will allow the practice to “continue to provide urgent care to those who patients who require it”.

Arrangements will revert to normal once additional cover has been secured at the surgery, according to health chiefs.

However, repeat prescriptions will be unaffected and patients are being asked to make requests when they have between seven and 10 days’ supply left.

What is being done to bring in cover?

NHS Fife says that prior to the departure of one doctor earlier this year, work has been ongoing to recruit additional cover at Valleyfield Medical Practice.

However, due to a UK-wide shortage of GPs, no permanent appointments have yet been made.

Locum cover, a specialist mental health nurse, a physiotherapist and a practice pharmacist are to provide additional support to the existing team in the meantime.

People are also being reminded of the support available locally, for example from local pharmacies – which can help people with a range of conditions.

Staff ‘working under challenging circumstances’

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “The team at Valleyfield Medical Practice are working under challenging circumstances and will endeavour to support patients to ensure they receive the appropriate treatment.

“We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding during this difficult period and would remind patients that all practice staff should always be treated with dignity and respect when carrying out their duties.”