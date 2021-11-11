Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife GP practice to offer urgent appointments only amid staff shortage

By Emma Duncan
November 11 2021, 6.20pm
Valleyfield Medical Practice. Image: Google
A GP practice in Fife will only offer urgent same-day appointments to patients from next week due to a staff shortage.

The change is being brought into force at Valleyfield Medical Practice in west Fife, which has about 4,100 patients.

NHS Fife insists the move is only temporary.

Why is the change being made?

The health board says the practice will “prioritise appointments based on clinical need and urgency” to help with GP cover over the coming weeks.

It comes after one GP left the surgery earlier this year, while another is due to retire and has cut her hours down accordingly, while a third is set to move to another job – leaving just one doctor.

NHS Fife says only booking in urgent on-the-day appointments will allow the practice to “continue to provide urgent care to those who patients who require it”.

Only urgent same-day appointments will be offered to patients at the practice.

Arrangements will revert to normal once additional cover has been secured at the surgery, according to health chiefs.

However, repeat prescriptions will be unaffected and patients are being asked to make requests when they have between seven and 10 days’ supply left.

What is being done to bring in cover?

NHS Fife says that prior to the departure of one doctor earlier this year, work has been ongoing to recruit additional cover at Valleyfield Medical Practice.

However, due to a UK-wide shortage of GPs, no permanent appointments have yet been made.

Locum cover, a specialist mental health nurse, a physiotherapist and a practice pharmacist are to provide additional support to the existing team in the meantime.

People are also being reminded of the support available locally, for example from local pharmacies – which can help people with a range of conditions.

Staff ‘working under challenging circumstances’

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “The team at Valleyfield Medical Practice are working under challenging circumstances and will endeavour to support patients to ensure they receive the appropriate treatment.

“We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding during this difficult period and would remind patients that all practice staff should always be treated with dignity and respect when carrying out their duties.”

GPs warn demand for appointments ‘exceeds capacity’ at 83% of practices

