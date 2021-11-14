Drivers in Fife charged after allegedly driving under influence of drugs By Jake Keith November 14 2021, 9.11am Updated: November 14 2021, 9.15am Cannabis was discovered in two vehicles, according to police [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four drivers have been charged by police after allegedly being caught under the influence of drugs this weekend in Fife. Two were pulled over near Victoria Hospital, while another was spotted on Valley Gardens. The fourth was seen by police at the Kelty entrance to Lochore Meadows. The incidents took place on Friday and Saturday night. Police say three had recently smoked cannabis and that the Class B drug was also found inside two of the vehicles. All have been reported to the Crown Office and could face disqualification if convicted. More from The Courier Drugged driver smashed BMW into wall on Fife coast Amazon driver jailed after fire crews find his £30k cannabis factory above blazing Perth kebab shop Police rescued stranded drugs mule after A9 crash and recovered £140k of cannabis Seven people charged after drugs worth more than £12,000 found in Perth