Drivers in Fife charged after allegedly driving under influence of drugs

Four drivers have been charged by police after allegedly being caught under the influence of drugs this weekend in Fife.

Two were pulled over near Victoria Hospital, while another was spotted on Valley Gardens.

The fourth was seen by police at the Kelty entrance to Lochore Meadows.

The incidents took place on Friday and Saturday night.

Police say three had recently smoked cannabis and that the Class B drug was also found inside two of the vehicles.

All have been reported to the Crown Office and could face disqualification if convicted.