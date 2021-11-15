Missing Fife man found in Edinburgh after daughter’s plea By Lindsey Hamilton November 15 2021, 11.43am Updated: November 15 2021, 1.37pm David McManus has been found [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who had been reported missing from Fife has been found in Edinburgh after a plea from his daughter for information. An appeal was launched after David McManus, 57, had not been seen since Thursday. Daughter Kelly issued a plea for help in tracking down her dad, who was last seen on High Street in Leslie. But she confirmed on Monday that he had been traced in Edinburgh at around noon. She said: “We have no idea how he got there but the main thing is he is as safe as he can be given the circumstances.” Pair charged after ‘series of vandalisms and assault’ in Dunfermline More from The Courier Huge whale found dead in Fife had not eaten for days, post-mortem finds New health concerns for Queen after she sprains her back Drivers in Fife charged after allegedly driving under influence of drugs Man charged with murder after woman found dead