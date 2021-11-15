Missing Fife man found in Edinburgh after daughter’s plea

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who had been reported missing from Fife has been found in Edinburgh after a plea from his daughter for information.

An appeal was launched after David McManus, 57, had not been seen since Thursday.

Daughter Kelly issued a plea for help in tracking down her dad, who was last seen on High Street in Leslie.

But she confirmed on Monday that he had been traced in Edinburgh at around noon.

She said: “We have no idea how he got there but the main thing is he is as safe as he can be given the circumstances.”